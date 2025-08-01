Former Hostage Decries Plight of Israeli Hostages in Gaza

A former hostage vividly condemned the “hell” Hamas forces put Israeli hostages through after newly released videos from Hamas show two hostages in horrific conditions.

Noa Argamani, kidnapped on Oct. 7 and held in nightmarish captivity before her release, is working to bring home her partner and the rest of the 50 Israeli hostages still in Gaza. Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David have been captive for almost two years. As Hamas tries to block hundreds of aid trucks and releases false stories about alleged Gaza “mass starvation,” it is the Israeli hostages who truly are starving — but the useful idiots in the West don’t care.

Noa wrote on X, “Yesterday we got another reminder from Hamas of the true evil, the suffering and the hell that our hostages are going through. To see Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David on those videos is breaking my heart and taking me back to my time there. I know the darkness they are in, the pain, the unbearable hunger and thirst, the feeling that every moment might be your last.”

Ask yourself why Hamas released the photos of Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, who are actually starving, right after a big news cycle about food not getting into Gaza. They did it as a show of power, proof that the media, the influencers on the Left, and now many on the Right… pic.twitter.com/nV2VPx7sVm — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 1, 2025

Noa survived captivity, but a loved one is still in Gaza. “Avinatan Or, my partner, is STILL there and one of 50 hostages struggling with this pure hell,” she wrote. “We shouldn’t need any more reminders after 665 days. Life can not ever return to normal, not until they are all home. We won’t be free til they are all free.”

As of right now, David’s family has not authorized public sharing of the hostage video, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Released hostage Eli Sharabi, the only member of his family not murdered by Hamas, spoke out about the abuse and torture of hostages at the neo-Nazi United Nations this year. Sharabi said of his jihadi captors, “They would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us [hostages], and we never received any of it. When you speak of humanitarian aid, remember this: Hamas eats like kings, while hostages starve.”

Heartbroken, Sharabi emphasized, “No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered for the terrorists. They were definitely involved.” The overwhelming majority of Gazans support genocidal jihad.

In generosity almost unprecedented in history, throughout most of which it has never been considered necessary or even rational for any nation to be responsible for feeding one’s enemies, Israel has constantly tried to facilitate aid into Gaza, where Hamas and the United Nations consistently try to steal or block it so that they can keep up the lie about the genocide that isn’t happening. Meanwhile, Westerners reshare fake stories and statistics from Hamas, and the UK, French, and Canadian governments are planning to recognize a Palestinian state, which has never existed and would, if created, reward Hamas.

A starving child from Gaza made the front page of an Italian newspaper.



One problem: it’s fake.



Osama al-Rakab wasn’t starving—he has cystic fibrosis. His exit from Gaza and treatment in Italy were coordinated directly with the Israeli government. pic.twitter.com/OB0zlQZ4RI — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 30, 2025

The Muslims received the nation of Jordan and the Gaza Strip to pacify them, but they simply used that land as bases for terrorist operations because Islam teaches jihad as a religious duty. Instead of bemoaning the Palestinian terrorists, the West should be working full-time to rescue the Israeli hostages.

