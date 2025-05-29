600 Days In, Dozens of Israelis Still Hostage in Gaza

For 600 days, Israelis have remained hostages of brutal, sadistic, vicious Hamas terrorists in jihad-loving Gaza. Nearly 60 of those hostages have yet to be released, yet much of the world has forgotten them, preferring to bewail the alleged plight of Palestinian jihadis.

Starved, mocked, beaten, raped, chained, and abused. That is the hell described by those hostages who managed to survive Hamas captivity and were released by the terrorist group. The torment and torture of captivity is still a daily reality for 58 hostages, as the state of Israel reminded the world Wednesday.

In a May 28 X post, Israel commemorated the 600-day mark, affirming, "We will never forget — and we will not rest until they are home, and Hamas is out.”

600 days of heartbreak.



600 days since Hamas launched a brutal war against Israel — murdering, raping, and kidnapping men, women and children in cold blood.



For our 58 hostages and their families, every day since has been a living nightmare.



We will never forget — and we will… pic.twitter.com/JOjerQDxqz — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 28, 2025

The video Israel included showed footage of Hamas’s heinous Oct. 7 attacks and kidnappings, including the kidnapping of the now-murdered Bibas family, and photos of some of the hostages still in captivity. “Since then, Hamas has been rearming and planning more attacks,” the video declared. It showed a Hamas leader vowing to commit the Oct. 7 atrocities “again and again… there will be a second, a third, a fourth” time.

Israel insisted, “The war ends when the hostages come home and when Hamas lays down its weapons.”

Except Hamas never will stop fighting, because they take the exhortations in Islamic “sacred” texts to kill non-Muslims in deadly seriousness. This is why Hamas must be destroyed and Gaza returned to Israeli control.

Released hostage Eli Sharabi, the only member of his family not murdered by Hamas, said at the neo-Nazi United Nations of his jihadi captors, “They would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us [hostages], and we never received any of it. When you speak of humanitarian aid, remember this: Hamas eats like kings, while hostages starve.”

The heartbroken Sharabi emphasized, “No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered for the terrorists. They were definitely involved.” As I previously reported:

Sharabi came “back from Hell,” to find his wife of more than 23 years, Lianne, and their two daughters were dead. “My heaven turned to hell” on Oct. 7, he said, and Sharabi called to his daughters as jihadis dragged him away, “‘I will be back.’” But “I didn’t know I should’ve said goodbye forever,” the grieving father added. Hordes of terrorists laughed and celebrated as Sharabi lost sight of his beloved family. “A mob of [Gazan] ‘civilians’ tried to lynch me,” he continued. The terrorists saved him as a “trophy,” hiding him in a mosque. Sharabi was “chained, starved, beaten, humiliated” in Hamas tunnels. “And through it all, I held onto the hope that I would see my family again.” When he came home to Israel in February, he wanted to see his wife and daughters. It was only then that he found out Hamas had massacred them as it also killed his brother in captivity. Hamas jihadis gleefully informed Sharabi they had murdered his brother, deriving demonic satisfaction from his anguish.

Bring the hostages home now.

