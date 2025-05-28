Islamic Genocide of Christians Rages On Unabated

Islamic jihadis continue to massacre Nigerian Christians as Westerners ignore the increasing problem of global Christian persecution.

Millions of Nigerians have been displaced and over 60,000 Nigerian Christians murdered in more than a decade of genocide in the most dangerous country in the world for Christians. Much of this violence is fueled by Islamic terrorism, though that is a fact that few outlets are willing to admit, even if they cover the genocide (which isn’t often). And tragically, the terrorism is only spiking instead of decreasing.

Advertisement

It is alarming how many governments and churches seem totally unaware or willfully ignorant of the ever-growing threat of Christian persecution in many countries, particularly in African and Asian nations. For instance, the Vatican has repeatedly renewed its deal with Communist China, which has the effect of worsening the persecution of Chinese Christians. Even Donald Trump just gave a generous deal to the genocidal jihadi leader of Syria as his men continue to kill Syrian Christians. Will we stand up to the tyrants and mass murderers of our era or cave to them?

Nigeria is particularly dangerous for Christians. On Saturday, Christians in the villages of Munga Lelau and Magami in Nigeria’s Taraba state suddenly found themselves in hell as attackers — reportedly Muslim Fulani herdsmen — massacred entire families and torched homes. International Christian Concern (ICC) related the news:

Eyewitnesses report that suspected Fulani herders stormed the villages, killing indiscriminately. Among the victims were children, women, and the elderly. One survivor, who requested anonymity, said he lost his only brother and six cousins in Munga Lelau. His mother remains missing. Residents said the attackers came armed and unleashed coordinated violence that lasted for hours without immediate security intervention. Many homes were looted and torched, and large numbers of villagers fled into nearby forests or neighboring towns… tensions escalated after a 15-year-old boy, Isah Ishaku from Munga Doso, was attacked with a machete by an unidentified assailant.

Advertisement

The area has been a hotspot of deadly violence, and many of those who managed to survive the attacks no longer have homes to return to.

Read Also: Exclusive: Former Target of Weaponized Justice Speaks Out on Trump’s Pardon of Sheriff

Nor is that all. ICC reported May 22 that Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadis had slaughtered 23 farmers and fishermen on May 15 in the Borno state village of Malam Karanti. Eighteen others were abducted during the deadly morning attack. ISWAP is a breakaway group from murderous Boko Haram. It is unclear what the religion of the victims is, since ICC wrote that the “attackers reportedly accused the victims of collaborating with a rival faction of Boko Haram.” Certainly, the attack was motivated by Islamic ideology, however.

And yet, Joe Biden’s administration removed Nigeria from the list of countries of particular concern for religious freedom violations. That must be corrected if it has not already been. Congressmen have recommended that Trump sanction Nigeria over the persecution of Christians, and indeed, it is vitally important that the leader of the free world address this scourge of Christian genocide.

Advertisement

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on Christian persecution. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!