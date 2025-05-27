Exclusive: Former Target of Weaponized Justice Speaks Out on Trump’s Pardon of Sheriff

A former GOP representative and the target of weaponized Democrat “justice” slammed the “two-tiered system of justice” that convicted the sheriff just pardoned by Donald Trump, even as deeply corrupt Democrat criminals go free.

It should be pretty clear to most Americans by now that when politically-tied court cases occur in Democrat cities, there’s a high likelihood of manipulated evidence, trumped-up charges, rigged juries, and biased judges. Donald Trump knows that dozens of times over from personal experience, which is why he has made a point over his two terms of pardoning victims of weaponized justice like the Jan. 6ers.

Former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.) was pardoned by Donald Trump after evidence indicated that the whole trial against him was completely unjust. Now that Trump has pardoned former Virginia Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, Renzi spoke to PJ Media about the case in exclusive comments.

Renzi told PJ Media, “Notice how the Biden weaponized DOJ went after a conservative sheriff using the broadly vague ‘Honest Service’ statute in a case involving $75 [thousand] in campaign contributions yet gave Fani Willis in Georgia a pass for abusing $700k of tax payer dollars for grandiose luxury trips with her paid lover/ co- prosecutor. Once again a two tiered system of justice.”

Trump certainly agrees with Renzi. “Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ,” he declared on Monday in a Truth Social post. “In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade.”

We’ve seen this so many times now with corrupt prosecutors and judges that it’s hardly surprising. If someone is perceived as a political dissident, whether he is guilty or he’s innocent, he is not given a chance at a fair trial.

Trump stated as much: “As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence.” It's amazing how Democrats weep and wail over illegal alien criminals — or, in Biden’s case, pardon foreign spies and child sex criminals — but suddenly assume a high moral tone when it comes to their opponents’ alleged crimes.

The president insisted:

This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail. He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left “monsters,” and “left for dead.” This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life.

Hopefully, that prediction comes true.

