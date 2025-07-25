Macron Recognizes ‘Palestine’ as a State

The Jew-hating French government seems to be pining for its Vichy days again, as it plans to recognize the fictional nation of “Palestine” as a state.

On the very same day when Israel had to withdraw from peace talks because Hamas was making outrageous demands, as the terrorist group was holding up over 900 aid trucks for the jihad-worshipping Gazans, and as over 50 hostages remain in Gaza and Israeli soldiers are being regularly ambushed and killed, French President Emmanuel Macron made his disgusting announcement.

Like so many other useful idiots, whom Hamas recently thanked in a statement for demanding a ceasefire that would only benefit the terrorists, Macron wants to pretend that it is Israel’s choice to end the war. It is not. The so-called Palestinian people were deliberately created from a Muslim conglomerate in order to demand Israeli land to which they have no right. With some 50 Muslim nations and only one Jewish nation, Muslims are still not satisfied, and they never will be until Israel is wiped off the face of the map.

From Macron on X (warning: read only on a strong stomach):

True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make the solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly next September. The urgency today is to end the war in Gaza and to provide aid to the civilian population. Peace is possible. There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. It is also necessary to ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. Finally, it is essential to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East. There is no alternative.

Actually, the only practical alternative is probably to reduce Gaza to rubble and start over again. You cannot make peace with people who believe their god commands them to wipe you out.

There has never been a nation of Palestine. The term was first incorrectly applied by the Greeks and Romans to the land of Israel as an insult to the Jews, since the word is based on the name of the Philistines, one of the ancient enemies of Israel (and one that did not originally own Israelite land). In the early 20th century, the movement for an independent Palestine was largely driven by Jews, since it was a regional term, and they wanted to restore a Jewish state in that region. The British then set up Israel for disaster by arbitrarily creating the country of Jordan out of land that should’ve belonged to Israel in order to try and appease the Muslim Arabs, who refused to have a nation in conjunction with the Jews.

All that did was provide a base for the Muslim Arabs to invade Israel as soon as its modern rebirth occurred, when the Jordanians took over parts of Jerusalem and destroyed the Jewish quarter. That occupation and sack, by the way, is the basis for the false modern claim that the Muslim Arabs should own Jerusalem again. In the 1960s, a conglomeration of Muslims from various countries began calling themselves Palestinians, and Israel tried to pacify them by giving them territories such as the Gaza Strip. All that did was enable the so-called Palestinians to form endless terrorist operations and wage ceaseless Jihad on Israelis for decades.

And yes, the overwhelming majority of Palestinians support jihad. After all, the Islamic religion commands the killing of non-Muslims, particularly Jews. Are we really surprised? Macron, like the Vichy traitors before him, is on the wrong side of history.

