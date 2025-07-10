The Morning Briefing: The Loony Left Would Be Protesting Something Even if Kamala Had Won

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is conducting an artisanal onion dip workshop for disadvantaged mall walkers today.

It's going to be a quick mixed bag this morning for a variety of reasons, none of them having to do with astrology, dyspepsia, or the cyclical fashion life of skinny ties.

I want to quickly touch on one thing before we get to the misbehaving brats on the other side of the aisle. Over at RedState, my colleague Katie Jerkovich writes about what at first seemed like some good news:

Six Secret Service agents have been suspended for their conduct in connection with the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, against President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in 2024. During Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Wednesday, the host announced that six Secret Service agents who were connected to then-presidential candidate Trump's Butler assassination attempt "have been suspended."

I had read about the news earlier and thought about writing something quickly. When I discovered that no heads rolled and that the agents were only suspended for a matter of days or weeks, I was...annoyed.

When I wrote about the security lapses last summer it may have been the most livid I'd ever been while kicking off the Briefing. My first headline was so harsh it had to be changed. Let's just say that I don't think that a few slaps on some wrists in the name of "operational failure" are sufficient.

It is generally agreed that the United States dodged an existential threat when President Trump defeated Kamala Harris last November. Honestly, I bet a fair number of Democrats believe the same, even if they'd never admit it. You can tell that we are happy that Trump won the election because we're, well, happy.

That's not really a thing for the Democrats, or leftists in general. Whenever they get what they say that they want, it's only a reason to pause for a moment to figure out what they want next. As we've seen all to often with them, they feel that merely wanting something is justification for any aberrant or violent behavior.

They would have us believe that all of the rioting fuss is happening because of whatever pain President Trump is supposedly causing them. They blame him for everything. Given their penchant for rewriting history, they'd eventually have Trump eating the apple in the Garden of Eden. Yeah, they're secular heathens, but they would gladly culturally appropriate the Bible to fit a false narrative.

The Democrats are terrified of Trump being in office, but they'll probably be even more terrified when he's out of office because they'll have to work to find a new excuse. True, they have a history of demonizing Republicans, but they've built-up President Trump to be the biggest bad guy of all. They won't be able to effortlessly slip JD Vance, Ron DeSantis, or any other Republican under their bed to be the new monster.

As for today's headline, the real point of it was to point out that the modern American Left just drifts in and out of different kinds of awful. Santa Claus could be president, doling out presents every day and they'd take to the streets to protest until elves and reindeer were allowed to unionize.

I was going to throw something else in today, but I think we covered enough. They were awful before Trump, they're awful now that Trump is back, and they're going to be awful after he's out of office.

If they would one day like to prove me wrong, I won't complain.

