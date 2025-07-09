Controversial X CEO Linda Yaccarino Resigns

X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who helped oversee X’s transition toward more free speech under Elon Musk but who also raised eyebrows with her pro-censorship comments and World Economic Forum ties, is resigning.

Yaccarino often gave mixed messaging, praising free speech, but then following that up with boasts about how much content had been removed on the X platform. A former World Economic Forum (WEF) and NBC stooge, her legacy as CEO of X is likely to be complicated.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏,” Yaccarino posted Wednesday. “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

She went on with the customary exorbitant compliments of a coworker: “I’m incredibly proud of the X team — the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users — especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence.”

That is a very important comment because whenever Yaccarino initiated censorship crackdowns on the platform, she always claimed these were not against free speech, but in some way promoted safety or advertising revenue. With the attitude, as Musk put it, of “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” Yaccarino continued to enforce restrictions, removals, suppression, and fact checks of content on X on a daily basis.

For example, in August 2023, Yaccarino bragged about censoring supposed “hateful content” in order to appease woke advertisers. “If it is lawful but it is awful, it’s extraordinarily difficult for you to see it,” she declared smugly. Again in January 2024, Yaccarino claimed “hate speech” is not free speech.

But Yaccarino quickly moved on from the reference to her anti-free speech record in her announcement. “This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai,” she asserted.

She went on, “X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏.”

In 2023, I wrote about Yaccarino’s work at NBCUniversal and WEF and why this presented concerns as she began her time as X CEO.

The World Economic Forum launched the globalist, dystopian “Great Reset.” WEF also partners with at least 47 entities controlled by the genocidal Chinese Communist Party, including five outright owned by the CCP (Elon Musk is also deeply invested in China, and panders to the CCP). And, back in 2016, WEF published a piecedescribing the world it aims to create, titled, “Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better.”

Yaccarino forwarded free speech in some ways, but she nevertheless continued the un-American and disturbing trend of censorship on X, even if the methods of censorship were different.

