CCP Gov't Loves Elon Musk's Suggestion that China Should Take Over Taiwan

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state media and two CCP government officials eagerly expressed approval of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s suggestion that Taiwan should come under CCP control. Musk’s controversial statement and CCP endorsement of it comes as the entrepreneur is in a legal battle with Twitter, attempting to buy the platform, supposedly to make it more pro-free speech.

On Saturday, PJ Media reported on Musk’s suggestion and his CCP ties. “My recommendation… would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Musk said, according to Just the News. Musk added, “And it’s possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that’s more lenient than Hong Kong.” The CCP has been conducting ongoing political crackdowns in Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning agreed with Musk’s suggestion and claimed that Taiwan must come under a “one country, two systems” rule, according to Chinese state media outlet Global Times on Oct. 9. “Only by resolutely containing the ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionists and opposing external interference can [we] maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits,” Mao alleged.

Mao added, “We hope and are happy to see more and more people understand and support peaceful reunification and ‘one country, two systems.” Global Times said Mao was talking about Musk’s suggestion. Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang also thanked Musk for his suggestion.

As stated Saturday, Musk poured effort and money into his Tesla China branch. All major businesses in China are surveilled by and answerable to the CCP, including through “civil-military fusion,” where the Chinese military can access everything in the economic sphere.

Because of Tesla China, Musk is beholden to the CCP, which is responsible for up to 500 million deaths.

Deputy head of the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan Chiu Chui-cheng tweeted a rejection of Musk’s suggestion. Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang, however, said, “I would like to thank [Elon Musk] for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea about establishing a special administrative zone for Taiwan. Actually, Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question.”

Meanwhile, the CCP is running internment camps and inflicting genocide on Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslims, and persecuting up to 50 million Chinese Catholics. Musk also recently wrote an article for China Cyberspace, “run by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central agency for internet control and regulation,” according to a translation of the article on the Substack Beijing Channel and The Post Millennial. CAC helps keep tight government control over Chinese tech companies. In the article, Musk tried to encourage CCP interest in his microchip, artificial intelligence, and space travel projects. And Shanghai Tesla workers were reportedly suffering very inhumane working conditions in April.

Global Times, which published the article claimed Taiwan should be under CCP control, has a history of making violent threats against other nations. In 2021, it threatened to make “cannon fodder” of Taiwan and Australia and to “wipe… out” U.S. troops. More recently, the media outlet threatened the U.S. with potential “military” action over Taiwan.