Joe Biden’s Doctor Stonewalls Investigation Into Health Cover-Up

If there’s one figure at the center of the Biden health scandal, it’s Dr. Kevin O’Connor. For years, we watched the unmistakable signs of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline play out in real time, while the White House insisted he was in peak condition — a tireless machine who was supposedly running circles around his staff. It was laughable then, and it’s even more insulting now.

Despite what we could all see with our own eyes, Biden’s personal physician, O’Connor, kept insisting that the president was “healthy” and “vigorous.” His word was what gave everyone else in Biden’s inner circle cover to claim that he was fit for the job and then to turn a blind eye to all the evidence to the contrary.

Now it appears that O’Connor is doing everything he can to avoid testifying in the congressional probe into the cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. According to Politico, O’Connor has refused to appear for closed-door testimony as House Republicans investigate how Biden’s mental deterioration impacted his time in office, asserting doctor-patient privilege and invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself.

“On the advice of his legal counsel, Dr. O’Connor refused to answer questions that invaded the well-established legal privilege that protects confidential matters between physicians and their patients,” a statement from his attorneys reads. “His assertion of his right under the Fifth Amendment to decline to answer questions, also on the advice of his lawyers, was made necessary by the unique circumstances of this deposition.

His refusal to testify before Congress isn’t just a minor legal maneuver; it’s the clearest sign yet that he’s hiding something the American people deserve to know. It’s the move of someone who knows that, under oath, the truth could be devastating, not just for his patient, but for himself.

O’Connor’s legal team would have us believe this is all about protecting medical privacy. But if that were the whole story, why bring in the Fifth Amendment? That’s a shield people who fear legal consequences use, not doctors simply doing their jobs or protecting patient privacy.

The American people aren’t stupid — they know when someone’s dodging the truth. O’Connor’s refusal to answer even the most basic questions about Biden’s condition only fuels suspicion that the scandal runs deeper than anyone in the administration wants to admit.

Congressional investigators understand exactly what’s at stake. House Oversight Chair James Comer has indicated that O’Connor is the linchpin of this entire investigation. Without his testimony, the truth about Biden’s fitness for office remains buried. And this isn’t just about one man’s health.

It’s about the security of the nation, the credibility of the presidency, and the right of every American to know whether their commander-in-chief is up to the job. Biden wasn’t, and it was O’Connor’s medical reports on Biden’s health that gave the legacy media and Democrats in Congress something to point to when they accused Republicans of pushing wild conspiracy theories.

The cover-up is unraveling, and Dr. O'Connor's silence speaks volumes.