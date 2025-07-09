DESPICABLE: JFK Airport Forced to Issue Travel Warning Amid Antisemitic Protests

How long will officials allow antisemitic protesters to take over streets, schools, and businesses before enough is enough?

Today's example is a protest at New York's JFK Airport, where officials issued the following travel warning:

Due to the possibility of protest activity today that could disrupt airport operations and the obligation to maintain good order for airport users, access to critical areas of the airport, including AirTrain JFK at Jamaica Station, will be restricted to ticketed passengers, employees with valid ID, and persons with valid business at the airport, such as picking up passengers. Travelers flying out of JFK are strongly encouraged to arrive early and allow for additional travel time.

They apparently want the U.S. government to stop shipping arms to Israel through JFK. Protesters carried signs reading: "Stop JFK Weapons Shipments to Israel," JFK [hearts] Bombs," and "Arms Embargo Now."

Pro-Palestine demonstrators have gathered outside JFK Airport in New York City.pic.twitter.com/7lOvziqDXk — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) July 9, 2025

Here they are chanting, "Globalize the Intifada" and calling for "autonomous actions" [translation: murder Jews wherever you find them].

Travelers were forced to walk a gauntlet of the haters.

NOW: "Shut it down!" and "Globalize the Intifada!" Protesters chant outside JFK Tram in Queens.



Protesters are rallying at JFK Airport’s AirTrain Jamaica Station in response to allegations that the U.S. is shipping over 22,000 lbs of weapons to support Israel out of JFK this… pic.twitter.com/Krns2Vo5o9 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 9, 2025

BREAKING: Islamists are outside of JFK chanting “Globalize the Intifada” and to “shut down” the airport.



This is a national security threat.



pic.twitter.com/cePDymWnq7 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 9, 2025

One brave Jew shouted back, "You're chanting to kill Jews like myself. What is wrong with you antisemitic freaks? One woman blasted the cowards for "hiding their faces." [Apologies for the profanity, but I wanted you to see this video.]

BREAKING: JFK Airport officials have issued a travel advisory warning after Islamists have surrounded the airport, calling for a “global intifada.”



pic.twitter.com/mQLoEBEsyU — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 9, 2025

It's good to see New Yorkers pushing back on this garbage. Rabbi E Poupko wrote on X, "People missing flights. People unable to go to work. People unable to return to their children. The anti Israel crowd keeps inflicting great harm on New York City. Expect MUCH more of this if Zohran Mamdani wins."

By the way, where's Mayor Eric Adams? New York City owns the airport. Adams needs to round up the antisemites and remove them from the premises. Sorry, New York. This is what you voted for.

Update: A woman has reportedly suffered a seizure at the airport.

BREAKING: A woman has just experienced a seizure due to heat at the JFK tram entrance, after she was unable to enter due to Islamist pro-Palestinians blocking the entrance.



Arrest them all.

pic.twitter.com/9bPq6GcGb8 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 9, 2025

