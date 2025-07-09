Video: How Islam Oppresses Egypt’s Christian Minorities

They’re not just Egypt’s Christians — they’re the direct descendants of the Pharaohs. Long before Islam, the Copts lived and worshiped in their native land. But today, they’re crushed for being Christian.

Advertisement

Under Islamic rule, Egypt’s indigenous people face daily persecution, discrimination, and cultural erasure. In this conversation, I sit down with Caroline Doss, Esq., president of Coptic Solidarity — a nonprofit committed to defending the rights of Egypt’s indigenous Christian population.

Drawing on her experience interviewing thousands of Copts and Egyptians, Caroline offers invaluable insight into the suffering of one of the world’s oldest Christian communities. We discuss the harsh realities they face, the silence of the West, and what must be done to expose the truth.