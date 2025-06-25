The Morning Briefing: TikTok Meth Heads Have More Credibility Than CNN

Top O' the Briefing
We will get to CNN — and the MSM in general — in a moment. First, it's worth mentioning that New York City continued its rapid swirl down the toilet by moving a commie Intifada freak closer to becoming mayor:
🚨BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo has officially conceded the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani will likely become the next mayor.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025
Good luck, New York. pic.twitter.com/7ci0Hw4JZL
Sure, we can hope that Manhattanites want to course-correct and will vote for Republican Curtis Sliwa, but I seem to have misplaced my rose-colored glasses. Up until the last couple of days, it looked like corrupt former New York governor Andrew Cuomo was going to win this goat rodeo ranked choice Democratic primary. From a sane outsider's perspective, it was like New York Dems were choosing between gonorrhea and syphilis, with both having been longtime fan favorites.
Just shy of 24 years after the horror of 9-11, this is what New York has come to:
Mamdani is basically what would happen if you pulled some random kid out of the Columbia Hamas encampment and made them Mayor— Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) June 25, 2025
We only have to look across the pond to London to see where this is headed.
Let us move now to CNN and what seems to be a concerted effort to self-destruct. The network's travails of late have been well-documented. Its ratings are disappearing faster than a bottle of Jack Daniels on Keith Richards' breakfast table and, with the exception of Scott Jennings, the people who work there aren't doing anything to correct the situation. In fact, they are all doubling-down on the brand of awful that has chased away all of their viewers.
Because they are all in the advanced stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome, CNN regulars and others in the corrupt propaganda media have been trying to denigrate the effectiveness of the U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities last weekend. For example:
Erin Burnett five days ago: Iran is years away from a nuclear weapon. Trump is risking starting a world war for no reason.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 24, 2025
Erin Burnett today: Iran's nuclear program has only been set back a few months. This is a big deal.
This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/qHSRB31LyL
Chris writes that one of the biggest CNN cheerleaders for the nonsense about the attacks being no big deal is Natasha Bertrand. She's the one who kicked off the lies about Hunter Biden's laptop. Because the Left operates free from consequences, she still has a job that she shouldn't be allowed anywhere near.
I spent a lot of time on Tuesday going over most of the breathless stories about the lack of effectiveness of the strikes in the Trump-hating media. It's all the anonymously sourced garbage that they usually use to attack President Trump. At one point in the history of journalism, there were credible anonymous sources out there. However, they weren't the only sources. I don't believe that CNN , The Washington Post, or The New York Times have the endless supply of them that they've been relying on for nine years in their efforts to destroy Orange Man Bad.
This is from Chris's post:
This article quotes these unnamed sources as claiming that the strikes only temporarily damaged Iran’s nuclear ambitions. It’s all an effort to discredit President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Naturally, we shouldn’t expect anything less from CNN.
However, Israeli intelligence, which is much closer to the situation than any Washington “sources” who would run their mouths to CNN, says that, while the U.S. strike may not have totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, it set the Islamic Republic back “several years.”
Erin Burnett...or the Israeli intelligence community? I know who I'm going with every time. People have been marveling about the secrecy surrounding the planning and execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, and now the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media want us to believe that people with intimate knowledge of how it all played out have been overcome by fits of garrulousness.
Yeah...no.
Again, one of my favorite things about President Trump is that he has no patience for the enemy of the people political press. My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold reports that Trump stared into a CNN camera yesterday and called them "losers" and the network "garbage." That's what I voted for.
CNN hacks keep digging the network's grave with their pathological lying. The best thing that can happen for America is that they get bigger shovels and dig faster.
Everything Isn't Awful
This is just one example of the remarkable kindness and intelligence of elephants. It's a beautiful reminder that elephants are deeply emotional beings, capable of love, care, and empathy not just for their own kind, but for those they trust.🐘♥️ pic.twitter.com/xszWD9LsqL— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 24, 2025
