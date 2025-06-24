BREAKING: Israel Ends Its State of Emergency

Catherine Salgado | 3:15 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

With the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel in place, Israel has ended its state of emergency.

The nation of Israel posted Tuesday evening, “Israel has officially ended its state of emergency. The @IDF Home Front Command has lifted all restrictions on schools, public gatherings, and workplaces, marking a cautious return to normal life.” U.S. President Donald Trump is hoping something more permanent will transpire.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced today as well, “The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel.” 

Israel had accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire earlier today. “Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00,” Netanyahu’s office posted.

For Our VIPsNo Ceasefire With Iran Can Last. Jihad Doesn’t Make Peace.

While Donald Trump pondered the benefits of Iranian regime change and the need for “unconditional surrender” last week, Iranian dissidents cheered for the potential collapse of the world’s biggest terrorist-sponsoring government (Iran’s), and Israel did not clearly define the limits of its mission, Israel seems to have accepted for now, perhaps under pressure from Trump, that it cannot immediately destroy the enemy that has vowed to destroy it. 

Advertisement

Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir announced, “We’ve set Iran’s nuclear project back by years, and the same applies to its missile program.” 

This is a developing story.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

Recommended

Atlanta’s Crime Wave? Nah, Let's Chase Down the Flag Scuffers. [UPDATE: Hate Crime Charges!] Chris Queen
Oh, Chuck Todd, You Sweet Summer Child... Stephen Green
What This Muslim Doctor Did to a Jewish Congressman Wasn’t Quite in Line with the Hippocratic Oath Robert Spencer
60 Missing Kids Found in Florida During Largest Rescue in U.S. History Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: Muzzle Mahmoud Khalil, and Other Fun Party Ideas Stephen Kruiser
The Great Unknown About the Damage to Iran's Nuclear Facilities Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Lisa Murkowski Is the Problem That Won’t Go Away
Somewhere in the Distance, a Dog Barked: When Patriotism Became a Gaffe
Is Iran Really on the 'Brink of Collapse'? Not Even Close
Advertisement