BREAKING: Israel Ends Its State of Emergency

With the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel in place, Israel has ended its state of emergency.

The nation of Israel posted Tuesday evening, “Israel has officially ended its state of emergency. The @IDF Home Front Command has lifted all restrictions on schools, public gatherings, and workplaces, marking a cautious return to normal life.” U.S. President Donald Trump is hoping something more permanent will transpire.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced today as well, “The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel.”

Israel had accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire earlier today. “Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00,” Netanyahu’s office posted.

For Our VIPs: No Ceasefire With Iran Can Last. Jihad Doesn’t Make Peace.

While Donald Trump pondered the benefits of Iranian regime change and the need for “unconditional surrender” last week, Iranian dissidents cheered for the potential collapse of the world’s biggest terrorist-sponsoring government (Iran’s), and Israel did not clearly define the limits of its mission, Israel seems to have accepted for now, perhaps under pressure from Trump, that it cannot immediately destroy the enemy that has vowed to destroy it.

Advertisement

Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir announced, “We’ve set Iran’s nuclear project back by years, and the same applies to its missile program.”

This is a developing story.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!