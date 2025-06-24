MUST WATCH: VA Secretary Collins Destroys Lying Democratic Senator During Hearing

Need a little afternoon pick-me-up? Look no further than this clip of United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins absolutely destroying Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) at a Senate hearing this morning, and for good reason.

Collins testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, and when it was Murray's turn to talk, she tried to play a game of "gotcha" on the topic of the VA discriminating against certain people. Her source? The Guardian, a liberal rag published in the United Kingdom that has one of the worst cases of TDS you'll ever witness.

Here's some quick background: The Guardian posted this article last week, claiming that the VA would now refuse service to patients due to their marital status or political beliefs. It implied stated that doctors could refuse to treat unmarried veterans or veterans who are Democrats. This asinine idea was inspired by the fact that the VA recently made some changes to its bylaws, eliminating certain words about how its hospitals cannot discriminate against people based on various personal factors. While the words aren't in the bylaws, the policy remains in place: The VA is for every veteran. It's federal law.

Collins denounced the article on X and has made some media rounds, further explaining how stupid it is. Even various liberal media outlets in the United States have proven it's not true.

🚨UPDATE: The Guardian is now conducting an internal investigation into its fabricated VA story – a piece so recklessly false and unbelievable that even the reporter who wrote it can’t defend it. https://t.co/HyRkKF30C3 — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) June 17, 2025

But that's not enough for Murray. She's either a complete idiot who doesn't do her homework, or she just thought she'd score some points with her fellow leftists by getting up there and rattling off this information as if it were fact. Fortunately, Collins is too smart for that. (He is a fellow Georgian after all.)

"When you changed the guidelines and removed the words making clear when discrimination is not tolerated, what, what you actually signaled to veterans across the country that they may be actually denied the care that they need. So Mr. Secretary, if you insist these categories are already covered by federal law, and therefore your changes do not provide openings for discrimination, will you commit then to reinstating the previous policy?" Murray asked.

Collins responded — or tried to, but Murray kept disrupting him — by stating that the Guardian ran with the article to use as "clickbait," and the result was that it scared many veterans. That's why he's been making the rounds to set the record straight. "There's nothing changed. By the way, our bylaws I also don't say that we have to feed our patients three times a day. Should we put that in there specifically?" he asked, mocking the line of questioning.

Collins told Murray that she was not being truthful, and he was not going to let her get away with it. "No one is discriminated against at the VA. And by simply repeating that could keep somebody from getting the critical mental health care that they need, and that would be on you and anybody else that wants to repeat it," he added during their back-and-forth.

Murray then tried this old tactic, but it failed miserably. "Well, Mr. Secretary, in fact many of us have heard from women veterans..." she began.

Collins was too quick to fall for it. "Did you help correct them?" he asked.

Murray said she did not (shocker) and reiterated that by taking the words out of the bylaws, it scared people, and Collins essentially said that yes, it did because the Guardian posted a dumb article to get pageviews (and I'd add to promote its anti-Trump political agenda).

Murray didn't have an answer for that, so she went back to all the scared "women's veterans" that she's heard from.

"Do you have an example that you can give to me? 'Cause I'll make sure it's corrected. Nobody is to be discriminated against," Collins responded.

Murray, who, of course, couldn't provide a name, asked him if he was going to call every woman in the country to correct it.

"There's not every woman in the country that's done this 'cause number one we only serve veterans," Collins responded.

"Let's move on," was all Murray could muster when she realized that she'd exhausted all of her lies, and Collins had knocked every single one of them down.

Anyway, here's the video. I highly recommend watching it for yourself. Collins turns the act of destroying Democrats into an art form. He doesn't get enough credit, and you can bet the fake news media isn't going to run this clip tonight.

VA Secretary Doug Collins absolutely demolished Senator Patty Murray when she tried to quote a fallacious Guardian article on discrimination at the VA.



"Nothing was changed that actually affected [discrimination policies]."



"I'm not gonna let you get away with this."



"No one… pic.twitter.com/KRZWl0WMn3 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) June 24, 2025

