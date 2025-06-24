LGBTQ Group to Dems: Cool It on the Trans Issues

For years now, the Left has come out in full rabid-dog mode on one issue or another, and conservatives have routinely asked, “Is this the hill they want to die on?” And yes, whatever the outrage du jour may be, it is always the hill upon which progressives want to die. This is due in part to the fact that outrage is the lifeblood of the Left, and the members figure if they just keep screaming, emoting, and throwing tantrums, they will win through attrition.

The last election did little to convince many within the inner party (and many in the lower ranks) that the time had come to temper their ambitions on systemic overthrow and fundamental transformation. The mythology of victimhood is powerful, and its stories are still being told around progressive campfires, albeit to fewer ears.

However, not everyone on the Left is as obtuse as its most vocal adherents, and those people understand that continuing the radical trajectory is no way to run a railroad; they realize that if you want to survive, you have to learn to live in reality. For example, as I was writing this piece, the news broke that 128 House Democrats joined the GOP to put the kibosh on Al Green’s effort to impeach Trump over the Iranian airstrikes. Those Democrats may loathe Trump, but they also know that a nuclear Iran is nightmare fuel.

In a similar vein, the National Pulse reports that Evan Low, who is the CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, is telling Democrats to back off from the gender agenda and to quit pushing the cultural fights. For example, Low feels it is time to stop giving the transgender sports issue so much oxygen when people are concerned about real-world, real-time issues. Regarding men masquerading as women in sports, Low commented, “This is not a top 1, top 5, top 10, or top 30 issue.” Low is urging the Dems to focus on kitchen-table issues.

Low’s comments come as the Democratic Party wrestles with how to appeal to working-class voters post-2024, while President Trump continues using gender identity as a key wedge. Yet Low insists identity politics shouldn’t be front and center, even as LGBTQ+ individuals face regular targeting by Republican messaging. “We are running to serve the people, not to distract on issues that divide,” he stated.

Victory Fund Executive Director Elliot Imse echoed Low’s statement: “We are not going to win elections by pandering just to the nine percent of voters.” Whether this view is the product of honest self-assessment or an attempt to woo voters with a centrist approach before circling back to the rainbow is yet to be seen, but both gentlemen have a point. Americans are sick of the whole thing and have become bored with watching people whine about their pronouns into a steering wheel on a TikTok video. The movement may have been infuriating to some, but its moment has passed.

Gallons of digital ink have been spilled on the collapse of Pride Month and its accompanying celebrations and year-long iterations. Much of it was attributable to people who were fed up with the sexualization of children and grown men living out their fetishes at someone else’s expense. And the fact that the Pride festivals looked more like fundraising carnivals in Dante’s Second Circle did not help, either. In its zeal to make its case, the Pride movement became a fad. People were rushing to become LGBTQWEOPRJFKSCVADY2+-*&$%@# because it was trendy. All the fashionable people were non-binary.

If you grew up in the '80s, you may remember that decade being packed full of trends. Every generation has its trends, but I recall the '80s being particularly awash in them. Remember Swatches? For you young folks, Swatches were a brand of snazzy wristwatches that anyone who was anyone wore. They were so cool that they had an accessory: the Swatch Guard. This was a rubber band that protected the watch face. Sure, you couldn’t tell what time it was, and no one could see your cool watch, but you had to have it. As the '80s entered their second half, the immortal Swatches quickly went the way of the Members Only jackets and parachute pants, and that was in 1985.

Rainbow flags are giving way to Palestinian and Mexican flags. People who perform at, host, or attend drag brunches may still be stunning and brave, but all the cool kids are throwing Molotov cocktails through the window of the local CVS while shouting, “F**k ICE!” There are new and exciting brands of militant chaos for people to embrace. Why chant “Love is love” when it is more empowering to scream “Free, free Palestine"?

People are still angry over men in women’s sports and restrooms and the sexualization of children, but they are no longer worried about confronting those issues. The whole movement was pushed with such vigor that it became a caricature. Its shelf life was appreciably shortened, and it was revealed to be a trend. Those who aren’t outraged are simply not interested anymore.

