Atlanta Is Taking on the Real Criminals: Pride Flag Vandals

We’re nearing the end of the high unholy days of Pride Month, but we all know that we can’t escape it in urban areas. Businesses, progressive churches, and even some government buildings display the pride flag, and we see billboards trumpeting the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) lifestyle all over our cities.

One of the recent developments in shoving pride down our throats in cities is the rainbow crosswalk. You can choose not to shop at businesses or visit churches that fly the pride flag, but the city will make you walk on the rainbow if you have to cross at the crosswalk.

Atlanta installed its rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in 2015, and it reportedly cost taxpayers close to $200,000. The city updated the crosswalk to include the transgender flag colors, as well as brown and black; Lord knows how much that cost. The crosswalk even has its own Instagram account.

In 2022, I wrote about an incident of vandalism at midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk, in which I pointed out the weird sacredness that the left attributes to these crosswalks:

Speaking of religion, the crosswalk has sacred meaning to the left in Atlanta. Anytime someone leaves tire marks on the precious crosswalks, the community goes up in arms. Nobody ran over an American flag or plowed into an old lady; it’s paint on asphalt! The reaction to any slight defacement of this holy grail of leftist virtue-signaling makes what happened last week more ridiculous than it should have been…

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) dispatched its LGBTQ Liaison Unit — no joke, it exists — to investigate.

APD even referred to the crosswalk as a “landmark”:

Late Monday night, APD sprang into action to take care of some real crime: vandalizing pride flags. WSB Radio reports:

Four people are in custody after Pride flags were vandalized overnight near the iconic rainbow crosswalk at Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, three adults and one minor filmed themselves using knives to cut down Pride flags outside Blake’s on the Park, a well-known LGBTQ+ bar. Officers say the suspects were also seen performing scooter stunts in the street.

A witness called 911 to report the vandalism, and responding officers quickly located and detained several of the individuals as they attempted to flee. One or two other suspects managed to get away, authorities said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the report concludes. You could probably bet money that APD will throw more resources on this case than necessary.

Don’t get me wrong: Vandalism is a crime, and we shouldn’t tolerate it. But we all know that cutting down some pride flags is going to get far more media coverage and more attention from authorities than any other type of vandalism. That’s the hold that the pride cult has on leftists today.

