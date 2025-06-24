Feds Arrest Multiple Illegal Immigrants From Iran, Including Some With Terror Ties

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested 11 Iranian nationals over the weekend who were in the United States illegally. As you might suspect, they all have criminal pasts, and one even has admitted ties to Hezbollah. Another is a former sniper in the Iranian Army. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also arrested an American citizen over the weekend, who was threatening to "to kill ICE law enforcement while harboring an illegal alien from Iran."

Advertisement

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued the following statement:

Under Secretary Noem, DHS has been full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and violent extremists that illegally entered this country, came in through Biden’s fraudulent parole programs or otherwise. We have been saying we are getting the worst of the worst out—and we are. We don’t wait until a military operation to execute; we proactively deliver on President Trump’s mandate to secure the homeland.

Let's take a look at some of these guys who are in our country illegally, many of whom are here thanks to Joe Biden's policies, as McLaughlin suggested.

Yousef Mehridehno was once a lawful citizen of the United States, but that changed in October 2017 when the federal government determined that he lied on his original visa application and committed potential marriage fraud. His residency was terminated, and earlier this year, he was deemed a "known or suspected terrorist" by the Donald Trump administration. Today, he is finally in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Here's one who was hiding out in Tim Walz's Minnesota. An immigration judge actually ordered that 56-year-old Mehran Makari Saheli be removed from the United States on June 28, 2022, but it sounds like neither Biden nor Walz bothered to see that through. Here's what makes that so bad: Not only was Saheli convicted of being a "felon in possession of a firearm" and sentenced to 15 months in jail, but he is also a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) member with admitted connections to Hezbollah.

Advertisement

This is why we need a strong border. Let's get that guy out of here and make sure he never comes back. I wonder how many just like him are still here? Let's continue.

Ribvar Karimi was a sniper in the Iranian Army from 2018 to 2021. According to DHS, "He entered the U.S. on a K-1 visa, which is reserved for aliens engaged to be married to American citizens, in October 2024 under the Biden administration. Karimi never adjusted his status — a legal requirement — and is removable from the United States."

ICE also arrested Behzad Sepehrian Bahary Nejad over the weekend. According to DHS, he already had a final order of removal and was carrying a loaded 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest. Here's more on this guy. He seems lovely:

Sepehrian entered the U.S. in Houston on Dec. 9, 2016, on an F-1 student visa. On Aug. 19, 2017, Harris County police arrested him for assaulting a family member by impeding breathing; his wife told the local assistant district attorney that Sepehrian was threatening her and obtained a restraining order against him. She also alleged he was threatening her family in Iran. On July 23, 2018, the University of Texas terminated Sepehrian’s status after he was placed on academic suspension. An immigration judge ordered him removed on Oct. 10, 2019, after he was released on an immigration bond; he filed a motion to reopen his case, which a Department of Justice immigration judge denied.

Advertisement

Hamid Reza Bayat has several past convictions, including drug crimes, and was ordered to be removed from the United States in 2005. Guess what didn't happen? After 20 years, he's finally leaving the country, assuming some activist judge doesn't step in and prevent it. As a matter of fact, many of the other Iranian nationals arrested over the weekend had prior convictions, ranging from drugs and weapons charges to larceny, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

And as for that U.S. citizen? That happened in Tempe, Arizona. Linet Vartaniann was harboring Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand, "an Iranian citizen with a final order of removal convicted of threatening a law enforcement officer and being an alien in possession of a firearm." DHS reports that "Eidivand entered the U.S. in San Ysidro, California, in June 2012. In August 2013, an immigration judge granted him a voluntary departure, which allows an alien to leave the country without a formal ICE removal, but he never left."

Vartaniann "threatened to open fire on ICE officials if they entered her home, then said she would go outside and 'shoot ICE officers in the head.'" ICE officials obtained a search warrant for the residence and arrested the pair, who are now charged with federal crimes.

Advertisement

The fact that there are terrorists living in our country makes me more grateful than ever that Donald Trump is our president. Kamala would probably gives these guys, including the one with ties to Hezbollah, a taxpayer-funded plane ticket to go live in a sanctuary city.

At PJ Media, we'll cover everything the Trump Administration does without the veil of liberal bias. We want you to know the truth behind the fake news headlines. When you sign up to become a VIP member, you help us do just that. It's like we're one big army chipping away at the legacy media's armor.

Join us today! Memberships are 60% off, which makes them super cheap. Click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to get the discount. You'll also gain some cool perks for yourself, like access to exclusive content and the ability to communicate with our writers and other readers.