The Morning Briefing: It's Refreshing Having a Real President Again

There really aren't any slow news days with the Trump administration, are there?
We're already six months into President Trump's second term and the pace at which he goes about things is still stunning to me. His work ethic has always been impressive, but it stands out even more after four years of Joe Biden's desiccated husk wasting space in the Oval Office. When Trump floats an idea or gives a deadline, we all know that he's serious.
Early last week, my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green had a moment of prescience and wrote a column about what it would take in the way of weaponry to knock out Iran's nuclear capabilities. Perhaps the president is an avid VodkaPundit reader, because things played out over the weekend just as Stephen said that they needed to.
Victoria has a detailed breakdown of how Operation Midnight Hammer (that's some good branding there) unfolded. It's an impressive read and a reminder of just how incredible the United States Military people and equipment are when we have a leader who has the will to let everybody do their jobs.
The one thing that Joe Biden and his commie cabal did do could come back to haunt us now. This is from Rabbi Michael Barclay:
Joe Biden let 11 million people into this country illegally without proper vetting. He spread them around the nation, and it is a good assumption that at least some of them are terrorists. When Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises retribution on the United States, it is a call to war for these illegal aliens, and it only takes one of them to create a disaster. We all need to be vigilant and hope that the FBI is able to prevent a tragedy here in the US.
That's a sentiment that was echoed repeatedly on Sunday. As I have written many times since January 20, President Trump never runs out of Biden messes to clean up.
Our sister site Twitchy has a post featuring Democrats in Congress complaining about not being included in the decision-making process for the attack. Here's one of them:
The President’s decision to bomb Iran was grossly unconstitutional, since only Congress has the power to declare war. The President’s action will without a doubt lead to many American, Israeli and Iranian deaths and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 22, 2025
This is a tantrum for which I have no patience at all. Congress has been ceding its duties to the Executive Branch for decades now. All of the foot-stomping indignation while pretending that they want to work is just so much drama queen theater. Any chance that they get to punt something down the road or to the president, they take.
Thomas Massie is throwing the same fit on the Republican side of the aisle. David Manney wrote an excellent piece about Massie's occasional fondness for the Constitution:
Massie has positioned himself as Capitol Hill’s last true constitutionalist. Whenever a complex issue arises, he hoists the parchment like a pirate flag and sails into controversy. This week, he cited Article I, Section 8, claiming only Congress has the authority to declare war.
In theory, his concern might deserve attention. But theory collapses under the weight of his selective memory.
When Barack Obama conducted over 2,800 drone strikes, including unilateral campaigns in Libya, Somalia, and Pakistan, Massie was nowhere to be found.
Massie is doing this for the same reason that the Dems are: it's an attention whore play.
President Trump did what he had to do to help the world become a safer place. There isn't a lot of nuance in this situation. The Iranian regime is pure evil. They cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons. And, as we discussed last week, there are plenty of other reasons beyond the nukes that Iran needs to be kneecapped.
Man. what a difference a real president makes.
