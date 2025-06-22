America Must Be Ready for Threats—From Iran and the Democrats

Thank you, President Trump, for making the world a safer place today than it has been for a number of years. This is the beginning of the eradication of the evil of the ayatollahs, and the destruction of Amalek. The majority of that fight will be taken on by Israel, as it always has been. The left has again shown their true colors. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's call for impeachment demonstrates not only her ignorance about world dynamics, but her ignorance about the Constitution and the responsibilities of the commander-in-chief. As Matt Margolis has pointed out, this is the president’s responsibility — and Clinton, Obama, Biden, and every previous president have taken similar actions when necessary.

The question now is what the future holds. There will undoubtedly be attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests overseas. But we need to also be concerned about what will happen domestically. Although I am not a fan of making predictions, I believe we need to get honest and be aware of a very disturbing possibility: terror attacks by lone wolves or sleeper cells on domestic soil.

Joe Biden let 11 million people into this country illegally without proper vetting. He spread them around the nation, and it is a good assumption that at least some of them are terrorists. When Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises retribution on the United States, it is a call to war for these illegal aliens, and it only takes one of them to create a disaster. We all need to be vigilant and hope that the FBI is able to prevent a tragedy here in the US.

We also need to be aware of the classic Democratic/leftist playbook: Never let a crisis go to waste.

We have repeatedly seen it demonstrated that the Democrats and leftists care more about obtaining power and destroying Trump than they do about this nation or its citizens. The anti-ICE riots are just the latest example of their true values. Being in California, it is easy to see how they will allow tragedies to happen--and then blame President Trump The riots, Los Angeles fires, and violent college campus demonstrations all share a common pattern: a tragedy that could have been prevented, followed by the president doing what needs to be done and should have been done by the local Democratic officials, followed by Democratic leaders like Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom blaming the initial problem on the president. There is every reason to believe that these leftist leaders will continue to follow that pattern during these turbulent times.

It is a strong possibility that this may happen in the immediate future.

It doesn't take much. A lone wolf terror attack is difficult to stop, and it is easy to foresee the left blaming that domestic attack on Trump in order to enlarge their voting base. “See,” they will say, “wannabe King Trump not only dragged us into a foreign war, but brought war to our domestic soil.” They will try to use it to impeach him and, more importantly, to take control of the House and Senate. As painful as it is to admit, it is even a possibility that Democratic government officials would allow a terror attack on a blue city just so they can recite that litany.

If this seems ridiculous to you, I invite you to review the recent Los Angeles fires. Those fires were both predictable and preventable if Mayor Bass had acted responsibly toward her constituents. She ignored the potential danger of Southern California fires, and reduced by over 17 million dollars both the equipment and personnel budgets of the Los Angeles Fire Department. She allowed a 117 million gallon reservoir to be empty during the height of fire season. And even though she had been made aware of the intensive winds that precipitate the worst of Southern California fires, she went to Africa and became unavailable to take care of her own city.

A Democratic mayor allowed much of her city to be burned to the ground and destroyed. Is it really that outrageous to postulate that a Democratic mayor might allow a terror attack, God forbid, to destroy their own city if it might ultimately hurt Donald Trump?

I hope that I am wrong on all counts. I pray that all potential domestic attacks are thwarted by government officials, both local and national. I optimistically look forward to a time of peace in the Middle East, and safety and security in our nation. I also enjoin all of us to watch carefully the words and actions of leftist and Democratic leadership over the next days and weeks, especially if, God forbid, there is an attack on American soil.

For over 40 years I have been a member of the Magic Castle, the premier magic club in the world. If a heckling audience member yells out how a trick was done after the trick is over, it does not affect the magician. On the other hand, if that same audience member sees the beginning of the illusion and screams out what the illusion will be and how it is done, the trick is exposed and ruined.

Coach John Wooden famously said, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail." As a nation, we must be aware and prepared for the responses that will come as a result of the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. As conservatives and patriots, we must be equally prepared for the responses that will come from the left.

And we must all be thankful to President Trump, to our amazing military, and to God that the world is safer today than it was yesterday.