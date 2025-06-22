Hegseth: 'This Mission Was Not and Has Not Been About Regime Change'

In a stunning display of precision and secrecy, the Trump administration launched a flawless bombing campaign against Iran’s top nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—crippling the regime’s uranium enrichment capabilities in a single, coordinated strike.

Advertisement

The operation, carried out on Saturday, relied on B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs, and was executed with unprecedented operational security. Using a clever deception campaign that diverted attention toward aircraft movements in the Pacific, the actual strike force launched east from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The bombers completed a 30-hour round trip, refueling midair through a complex network spanning Europe and the Middle East.

Fordow, Iran’s most fortified underground facility, was hit with multiple MOPs at its entrances. Natanz, long targeted by Israel, was finally neutralized. Esfahan, another critical site in southern Iran, was also struck. For the first time, all three targets—once considered invulnerable—were decisively taken out in a single night by American airpower.

On Sunday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine detailed the U.S. military's precision strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, framing the operation as a decisive measure to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Hegseth emphasized that the mission focused solely on neutralizing nuclear threats, not regime change, stating, "This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program."

When pressed about remaining Iranian nuclear capabilities, General Caine remained cautious.

Advertisement

"I think BDA [Battle Damage Assessment] is still pending, and it would be way too early for me to comment on what may or may not still be there."

ICYMI: About Those Democrats Calling for Trump’s Impeachment Over His Iran Strikes



Hegseth, however, expressed confidence in the operation's initial success, particularly at Fordow—Iran's heavily fortified enrichment site—noting that munitions "struck where we wanted them to strike and had the desired effect."

Hegseth also acknowledged Trump's patience with diplomacy but hinted at a breaking point:

"He was fully committed to the peace process,” Hegseth explained. He added that Trump wanted a negotiated outcome and had given Iran ample opportunity to reach a diplomatic solution, but Iran chose to stonewall instead, “which is why he gave them plenty of time to continue to come to the table and give up enrichment, give up the nuclear program…. But there was certainly a moment in time where he realized that it had to be a certain action taken to minimize the threat."

He also explained that congressional leaders were notified only "after the planes were safely out," complying with the War Powers Act.

Force protection dominated concerns, especially given Iran's vow of retaliation. Chairman Caine confirmed U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria received "no advance warning" of the strikes but assured that proactive measures were in place.

Hegseth issued a blunt warning to Tehran: "It would be a very bad idea for Iran or its proxies to attempt to attack American forces."

Advertisement

As for whether the United States coordinated with Israel—which had previously struck Iranian targets—Hegseth praised Israel's earlier operations but stressed the latest strikes were "U.S. operated and U.S. led," with Caine adding that forces avoided shared airspace. Diplomatic channels, however, remain open, with "public and private messages" urging Iran toward negotiations.

When the administration's justification for the strikes faced skepticism from the media, Hegseth deferred to the president's judgment.

"He looked at all of [the intelligence], understood the nature of the threat, and took bold action."

Hegseth closed by championing the operation's strategic impact, declaring that the strikes demonstrated America's ability to project power "completely undetected" and would force Tehran to recalculate. His final words underscored a message of restrained strength:

"Now is the time to come forward for peace."

While the mainstream media spins and downplays decisive action, PJ Media VIP delivers the unfiltered truth on national security and political corruption. Unlock exclusive content, comment access, and more—don’t wait. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and join the fight for honest reporting!