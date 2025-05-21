The Morning Briefing: Tragedy In DC as Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Assassinated

Top O' the Briefing

This is going to be a quick one. As I was writing this and getting ready to publish it, disturbing news came out of Washington, D.C. I scrapped everything to focus on that. I'll just update you with what we know as of the time I'm writing this and add some brief commentary.

This is from my friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa:

UPDATE: It was an assassination. Two staffers are dead; both worked for the Israeli Embassy. The 'globalize the Intifada' nutcases have answered that heinous call, the chant that's been either indirectly endorsed or coddled by academia nationwide. Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

It has been reported that the shooter yelled, "Free Palestine," which isn't surprising at all. What I was originally leading off with was a story about Secretary of State Marco Rubio going off on Hamas/terrorism sympathizer Rep. Pramila Jayapal from Washington. Jayapal was grilling Rubio about one of the foreign national Gaza/genocide loons who had her student visa revoked, which my RedState colleague Bonchie wrote about:

The woman Jayapal keeps bringing up is Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish citizen who has already graduated from the University of Massachusetts (yeah, that checks out). She wrote an op-ed claiming Israel was committing "genocide" in Gaza and demanded divestment from the American ally, providing support for Hamas.

Rubio told Jayapal that he's "looking to get crazy people out of our country." It's these crazy people who have been keeping the anti-Semitic rhetoric at a fever pitch and — I'm gonna say it — inspiring even crazier people to do things like kill innocent people. It's OK to point fingers at people who deserve it.

Here are more details from our own Bryan Jung:

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, Illinois, who had reportedly shouted “Free, free Palestine!” as he was taken into custody, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith. Smith added, "After the shooting, [the perpetrator] entered the museum and was detained by security. The suspect identified where he discarded the weapon which was since recovered." A representative of the FBI's Washington Field Office, which is working with local police in a joint investigation, stated that there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."

This is obviously an evolving story. That's what I have at publication time. Godspeed to Sec. Rubio and everyone else in the administration who are trying to get rid of the crazies.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. OPTIMUS: Musk's 'Biggest Product of All Time' Will Do Your Dishes

'Manifesto' of IVF Clinic Bomber Shows Him to Be an 'Anti-Life' Nihilist

Pass the SALT (Cap): Red-State Americans Shouldn't Have to Subsidize Lavish Blue-State Social Programs

Trump Epically Ambushed the South African President in the Oval Office

+1. Trump’s Education Department Releases New Grant Priorities to Renew Education

Why Do Leftists Think That Train Travel Is the Solution to Everything?

The Greedy World of James Comey

Then vs. Now: Reagan’s Strength, Biden’s Decline, and the Media That Covered for Him

Video: Mosques Are Replacing Churches in America — But Who's to Blame?

Is It Okay to Be Masculine Again?

Europe's Death Spiral Picks Up Speed

Democrats Promise to 'Double Down' on Visits to ICE Facilities After Congresswoman Arrested

WATCH: Rubio Unloads on China’s Fake Aid, Blows the Lid Off USAID Waste

Democrats Don't Need More Scandals Now, but Here Comes One

Adult Illegal Posed As a Teen Student for a Year

Cry Wolf, Kill a Calf: How the Left’s Fantasy Became the Midwest’s Nightmare

Townhall Mothership

#WINNING. Air Force Vet Held in Venezuela ‘Excited To Be Home’ After Ric Grenell Secures His Release

Will the House Freedom Caucus Support Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill? When Will the Vote Take Place?

Did Trans Activists Really Think This Yosemite Stunt Was Going to Change Anything?

Setting the Record Straight on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Police in Arizona Praise Armed Citizens for Thwarting Bar Shooting

Cam&Co. A Lone Star Legal Fight Over 'Gun-Free Zones' Takes a Surprising Turn

Puff Piece on New York 'Red Flag' Law Has Some Red Flags of Its Own

And Nazi. Harvard Researcher: Harvard Is Totally Corrupt

Fire 'em all. NIH Employees Protest Dr. Bhattacharya Telling Them the Truth

I've said this since 2020. Sally Quinn: This Was Elder Abuse, and Jill Biden's the Abuser

Zeldin Lights Up Sheldon Whitehouse With Brutal Truth About What the American People Want

Rubio 2.0 Just Doesn't Care Anymore, Goes Right at Pramila Jayapal During Hearing

‘Welcome to the Party’: The Times Fox News' Peter Doocy Called Legacy Media’s Bluff on Biden Decline

Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity

Pulitzer Watch! The Independent Changes Subject From Genocide to Trump's Hair After WH Meeting

LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other Americans (WATCH)

VIP

Me. People Proud of Not Liking Entertainment Are the Vegan CrossFitters of My Comments Sections

Taking a Road Trip This Summer? Bring Tom Petty Along.

Trump’s Foreign Policy: An Exercise in Radical Pragmatism

Airports, Karens, and the Death of Customer Service

As Israel Prepares to Strike Iran's Nukes, Tehran Has No Plan B if U.S.-Iran Talks Fail

Joe Biden May Have Been ‘The Big Guy’ — But He Wasn't the Big Cheese

DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXII: Flag on the Play

Around the Interwebz

HBO & NFL Films’ ‘Hard Knocks’ To Feature Buffalo Bills In ‘Training Camp’ & NFC East ‘In Season’

Apple legend Jony Ive takes control of OpenAI’s design future

The Appetite Repair Shop in New Orleans

POTUS Press Today

