Then vs. Now: Reagan’s Strength, Biden’s Decline, and the Media That Covered for Him

Imagine a split-screen. On the left: Ronald Reagan, 1987, standing before the Berlin Wall, the world’s eyes upon him, his voice crisp. “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” On the right: Joe Biden, 2023, wandering offstage in Hanoi while “Don’t Stop Believin’” drowns out the silence.

Both were elderly leaders in their second terms, surrounded by powerful aides. But one was in command of history, and handlers hid the other.

The comparison isn't just personal. It’s generational.

The 1980s were defined by clarity. America faced a singular external threat in the Soviet Union. The media spoke with authority, whether or not you agreed with it. There were no news clips. When Reagan addressed the nation, he lived unfiltered. People watched together, debated together, and remembered together.

Fast-forward to the 2020s. There is no longer one enemy, media narrative, or national mood. The battlefield is digital. The news is algorithmic. The truth is tailored. When Joe Biden stumbled, staffers controlled the clips. Platforms throttled criticism. Fact-checkers became referees of perception.

In Reagan's time, the truth moved slower but hit harder. Today, it vanishes in real time.

It’s not just about age. It’s about the era. And in this new era, where truth can be buried and leaders can be propped up by strategy and scripting, the question isn’t whether someone is too old. It’s whether we are still allowed to notice.

A comparison of two presidencies follows: one grounded in presence and one protected by pretense.

The Age Question Revisited

Americans once asked whether Ronald Reagan was too old to lead a nation during the Cold War. Four decades later, we’re asking the same about Joe Biden, but for very different reasons. Reagan faced the question with humor and clarity. Biden faced it behind notecards, teleprompters, and whispering aides.

It’s not just about age. It’s about competence, command, and whether a president is leading the country or being led by people we never elected.

Reagan in His Second Term: Rumors but No Stumbles

Ronald Reagan began his second term in January 1985 at 73, older than Dwight Eisenhower was when he died. Critics raised eyebrows, especially after the Iran-Contra affair emerged in 1986. Yet Reagan stood before the nation, took responsibility, and held his ground.

His mental sharpness was publicly intact. He negotiated arms deals, worked with a Democratic Congress, and stared down the Soviet Union with unwavering resolve.

Even as press rumors hinted at forgetfulness, no one claimed Reagan couldn’t do the job. And crucially, he wasn’t surrounded by staffers shielding him from the public.

In June 1987, just 17 months before leaving office, Reagan delivered his most famous speech in West Berlin. It was strong and historic.

His later Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 1994 led some to revisit his presidency, but neurologists and insiders alike confirmed there was no sign of the disease while he held office. No wandering speeches. No whispered instructions. No confusion on camera.

Biden’s Term: Managed Decline, Manufactured Consent

Joe Biden took office in 2021 at 78. The oldest president to take the oath. Within a year, warning signs emerged, small, at first. Slurred speeches. Stories without endings. Confusion about basic facts. But unlike Reagan, Biden’s team didn’t confront the concerns; they concealed them.

Access was limited. Spontaneous interviews were avoided. Press conferences were rare and short. Cabinet members reportedly couldn’t get meetings without going through Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Biden’s inner circle, including Anita Dunn, Jill Biden, and later Jeffrey Zients, became the de facto gatekeepers of American power.

Behind closed doors, staffers reportedly joked about “bad days” and created workarounds to accommodate Biden’s fading memory. Aides cut him off during gaffes. His schedule was light. Speeches were sometimes abandoned halfway through.

Reagan faced down the Soviet Union.

Biden got redirected by an Easter Bunny in a pastel vest.

Compare that to Reagan: Cabinet meetings, press briefings, state dinners, summits with Gorbachev. Biden couldn’t walk a rope line without being steered.

When the dam finally burst after the disastrous June 2024 debate, the collapse came fast. Biden hesitated, then withdrew from the race, clearly compromised. At the time, Americans were left with vague explanations and scripted silence.

It wasn’t until nearly a year later that the truth emerged: his prostate cancer had metastasized to the bone. The diagnosis was terminal. The deception had been too.

The question isn’t why he left. The question is how long we were lied to.

Media Treatment: From Watchdogs to Lapdogs

Reagan faced a press corps that appeared to do its job. They questioned his memory, challenged his policies, and parodied him relentlessly. Yet they never covered up his health.

The media treated Reagan like a president; they treated Biden like a protected relic.

Axios and Politico ran puff pieces about how "sharp" Biden was "in private," but the American public saw something different. Stumbles on Air Force One. Losing his train of thought. Forgetting names, dates, even his own Cabinet members. In 2023, he told a crowd to applaud a congresswoman who had died months earlier.

The media didn’t just ignore it; they attacked anyone who noticed. Detractors were smeared as “ageist,” “misinformed,” or “right-wing conspiracy theorists.”

Social media throttled videos and posts highlighting Biden’s worst moments.

Whistleblowers were silenced.

Reagan had SNL. Biden had censorship.

The Aftermath: Reagan’s Grace vs. Biden’s Fallout

Reagan’s final year was measured and productive. He passed major trade legislation, continued arms control negotiations, and helped lay the groundwork for the Cold War’s peaceful end. When he left office, he did so with dignity and transparency.

His farewell letter in 1994 announcing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis remains one of the most gracious and poignant public statements ever written by a former president.

No blame. No spin.

Biden’s exit? Remember the awkwardness after the debate? There was no press conference, no real closure.

His party scrambled. Kamala Harris staked a claim. Gavin Newsom circled like a hawk. The Democratic bench fractured. Biden’s presidency didn’t end with a torch passed; it ended with the lights going out.

The Larger Question: Who Really Ran the Country?

Reagan’s critics said he was too ideological. But no one ever claimed he wasn’t the one making decisions. Biden? That’s a genuine question.

For most of his presidency, Americans speculated, Who’s in charge? Is it Jill Biden? Ron Klain? Barack Obama from the shadows?

The American presidency is not meant to be a stage play. When the actor can’t deliver his lines and the script is handed to aides, we lose more than confidence; we lose constitutional control.

Final Thought: Age Isn’t the Issue; Accountability Is

This column isn’t an attack on old age. It’s a warning about institutional dishonesty.

Ronald Reagan, at 77, stood tall before the world. At the same age, Joe Biden was shepherded off stages and hidden from questions.

Reagan led. Biden was managed.

The tragedy isn’t just Biden’s decline; it’s the complicity that enabled it: the staffers who knew, the journalists who covered it up, the donors who demanded silence, and the voters who were told, “Nothing to see here.”

In 1984, Ronald Reagan quipped, “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience.”

The crowd roared.

In 2024, Joe Biden stood frozen mid-sentence in front of millions. And no one laughed.

It wasn’t funny.

It was frightening.

