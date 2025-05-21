Adult Illegal Posed As a Teen Student for a Year

One 24-year-old Venezuelan managed to get protected status and many freebies by pretending to be a 16-year-old high school student in Ohio.

The illegal alien is Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra, who has now been arrested on felony forgery charges in Perrysburg, Ohio, according to a press release from state Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-75th District). Fox News reported that the illegal is being held on a $50,000 bond after using fraudulent documents to register as a teen in the school district, where he’s been registered since January of 2024 as an “unaccompanied minor.”

While many American kids receive inferior education, Democrats are focused on helping illegal alien minors — and adults posing as minors, apparently — gain access to our school system.

Related: DHS Slams Walz's 'Gestapo' Comments, Highlights Criminals Arrested

Fox News, which obtained a statement from the school district, explained:

Between Jan. 11, 2024 and May 14, 2025, the school said Labrador Sierra obtained documentation and support, further complicating the situation. For instance, he obtained a state-issued driver’s license, social security number and Temporary Protective Status (TPS) from U.S. Immigrations. The school also said Labrador completed an application for a visa with help from Advocating Opportunities, which provides free legal assistance.

A Perrysburg family was granted guardianship of the illegal alien. Interestingly, it was these guardians who contacted the school this month and said they now had information indicating that Labrador Sierra lied about his age. The fraudster was finally arrested at a traffic stop.

The school, instead of admitting error, noted that Labrador Sierra was on the varsity soccer and swim teams, and declared it followed “proper legal channels” for an “unaccompanied minor.” Except that no illegals, unaccompanied minors or not, should be enrolled in our schools.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News they have located Labrador Sierra's information under a different spelling of his name. They added that Labrador Sierra is a visa overstay who first came to the U.S. in 2019. DHS also confirmed Labrador has received TPS.

How many more illegal alien fraudsters like Labrador Sierra are taking advantage of our weakened systems? Who knows?

Rep. Ghanbari wrote:

If these allegations are verified, they reveal a deeply troubling breakdown in safeguards — locally, statewide, and federally. The ability of an adult to embed himself in a public high school, under false pretenses and with apparent access to official documentation and legal support, demands immediate and thorough scrutiny… I am calling upon federal immigration and law enforcement agencies to conduct a full and transparent investigation into how Mr. Labrador Sierra was able to enter the United States, acquire federal and state documentation, and gain access to public education under false pretenses.

Of course, the whole point under the Biden-Harris administration was to remove as many safeguards against illegal immigration and abuse of our system by foreign lawbreakers as possible. The idea was to lavish our taxpayer money on illegals and aggressively ignore or cover up their crimes (thus Laken Riley’s killer received a taxpayer-paid flight to Georgia). Democrats at the state and local levels, as well as in the judiciary, are still trying to continue this lawless shielding of illegals at the expense of American citizens.

Ghanbari certainly sees the issue with this chaos: “This case highlights a critical need for enhanced collaboration between local and federal law agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future and to ensure the integrity of our borders and our institutions.”

