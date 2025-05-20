DHS Slams Walz’s ‘Gestapo’ Comments, Highlights Criminals Arrested

Gov. Tim Walz, who wanted to be vice president under dictatorial and anti-constitutional Kamala Harris, outrageously claimed that Trump’s ICE is like the Gestapo for arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Democrats love to trample Americans’ rights and stir up racial hatred before turning around and screeching that their opponents are Nazis. That’s what Walz just did, accusing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of being “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.” The official Department of Homeland Security (DHS) account hit back at the accusation in an X thread exposing exactly why “Governor Walz’s comments comparing ICE agents to the Gestapo [are] sickening.”

The arrested and deported illegals that Democrats mourn are the worst and most despicable criminals:

On May 1, 2025, ICE arrested Abdirashid Elmi, a 50-year-old illegal alien from Somalia. His criminal history includes convictions for murder, driving while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/5Q4iyy8hPN — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 20, 2025

DHS continued to list criminals it had arrested, reporting in another post, “On April 24th, ICE announced the arrest of Erick Martinez Mondragon, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the 18th Street gang. He served time for robbery and possession of a firearm.”

There are also vicious pedophiles, of course: “On April 25, ICE announced the arrest of Marco Quizhpi Granda, an illegal criminal alien from Ecuador. He was previously convicted for criminal sexual conduct with a child.”

Advertisement

DHS listed another pedo, as well: “On January 26, 2025, ICE arrested Octavio Juarez-Bonilla, an illegal alien from Mexico. He previously possessed child pornography on a work computer.”

Are you feeling sorry for these illegal aliens yet?

On February 19, 2025, ICE arrested Thailand Oh, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Laos. Oh’s criminal history includes convictions for domestic assault and weapons charges. Oh has had a final order of removal since April 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/VsZKcDy5Sh — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 20, 2025

Related: Homan Exposes the Sick Child Exploitation of Cartel Traffickers

There’s a pattern of illegals ordered deported who later commit more crimes after not being deported (like Nate Baker’s killer). “On May 9, 2025, ICE arrested Jorge Padilla Mendez, an illegal alien from Ecuador. He was previously arrested for robbery. Padilla was ordered removed by an immigration judge on August 28, 2024,” according to DHS.

Drug dealing is fueled by the border crisis, too. “On May 9th, ICE announced the arrest of Abymahel Torres-Arriaga, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. He has a conviction for selling heroin/meth/fentanyl from the Goodhue County District Court in Red Wing, MN.”

Advertisement

Similarly, “On May 8th ICE announced the arrest of Edgar David Felipe-Mendez, an illegal alien from Guatemala. He has a previous conviction of conspiracy to sell heroin/meth/fentanyl from the Goodhue County District Court in Red Wing, MN,” DHS added.

Finally, last but certainly not least in criminality, “On April 30, 2025, ICE arrested Blong Yang, His past criminal convictions include carrying a concealed weapon and fourth degree sexual assault. Yang has had a final order of removal since April 19, 2023.”

The true tyrants are the Democrats who want to keep these people in the country, not the Republicans who want the criminals out.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on illegal alien criminals. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!