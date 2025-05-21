Europe's Death Spiral Picks Up Speed

I have been blessed to have traveled to multiple foreign countries during my life. With that in mind, one of the bigger blessings was that I got to see those countries while they still mostly resembled their original incarnations — that is, before they became overrun. I saw England, Scotland, Ireland, and France, while those countries were British, Scottish, Irish, and French.

Mrs. Brown and I occasionally discuss saving up our nickels and dimes and perhaps heading back. I have to admit that I have always been curious about a European river cruise.

That said, even a cursory reading of international headlines is enough to convince me that the safest vacation we could have this summer is heading to the backyard to feed the chickens. And we have a fire pit, so there is always the possibility for s'mores. A cruise up the Seine sounds tantalizing. Spending time in a foreign ER with a subdural hematoma or being forcibly relieved of all my valuables does not.

Tuesday was a rough day across the pond, although I am sure it was just one of a long train of rough days in Europe. Le Perisen reported that a 17-year-old boy had the misfortune of being in the parking lot of a Lidl supermarket in Nogent-sur-Oise in France. The boy was approached by three suspects, aged 16, 17, and 19, and struck in the neck with what the outlet first described as an axe, but the prosecutor's statement differs slightly:

"Wounded by a knife, the type of which remains to be determined, the minor quickly lost a lot of blood," Senlis public prosecutor Loïc Abrial said in a statement. "Treated on the scene by emergency services, he underwent numerous resuscitation procedures. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead that evening."

Moktar Allouache, the deputy mayor of Nogent-sur-Oise, commented, "He was apparently hit by an axe on the road before collapsing in the parking lot and losing all his blood. It's so shocking, just talking about it gives me chills." As of now, no one knows the motive behind the attack.

The scene in Germany last night was not much brighter. Consider the following police report from Berlin:

Last night, passersby alerted police and emergency services to Wedding. They had noticed a man collapsed on the roadway at Müllerstraße/Seestraße at around 10:45 p.m. The 24-year-old later stated that five unknown assailants had asked him about his religious affiliation. After he replied that he was baptized Christian, the assailants allegedly hit him repeatedly on the head. The 24-year-old suffered a facial injury as a result, which he received hospital treatment as an outpatient. The attackers are believed to have fled in an unknown direction. The State Security Police of the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation. (sic, via translation)

Wedding is a section of Berlin described by the city's official website as a "cultural melting pot." Some cultures seem to be melting faster than others.

One can speculate as to whether or not the crush of immigrants in Europe is the result of a secret globalist policy. I've never been much of a conspiracy theorist, but like many of you, nothing surprises me anymore. Whatever the original impetus behind the invasion, the leaders of the EU have to know that the hydra they have created is eating their people alive. Because of fear, ambition, or indoctrination, many have decided to do little or nothing about it.

There, but for the current incarnation of DHS, goes the United States.

