Democrats Promise to 'Double Down' on Visits to ICE Facilities After Congresswoman Arrested

Democrats are hopping mad about the arrest of New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver after a grand jury indicted her on assault charges following a scuffle at an ICE detention center in New Jersey.

McIver was pretending to be engaged in congressional "oversight" at the time and is accusing the Trump administration of intimidation tactics.

“It’s super unfortunate that we have come to this point in America that this is what we see happening to leaders in America who are trying to do their jobs,” McIver said Tuesday on CNN.

A congressperson's job does not include obstructing law enforcement from enforcing the law.

“It’s an attempt to intimidate potential critics,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California at Berkeley Law School.

"Potential" critics? McIver is one of Trump's harshest and most rabid critics in the Democratic Party. Someone please nudge the dean and tell him to wake up.

As far as intimidation, some of the J6 protesters were charged with assault for similar actions.

Washington Post:

Video released by the Department of Homeland Security shows McIver rushing after the agents as they attempted to arrest Baraka and shouting to protesters outside to “surround the mayor.” At one point in the video, McIver’s elbows appear to make contact with a masked officer amid the crush of the crowd. McIver went on an hour-long tour of the facility with the other House members afterward. Habba, in her statement Monday, said her office gave McIver “every opportunity” to resolve the matter without bringing criminal charges but that McIver refused. Habba did not elaborate on what those opportunities entailed, and her office declined to comment further on McIver’s case.

First of all, the idea that those Democrats were on a "fact finding" or "oversight" mission is utterly ridiculous. It's a lie. Directing protesters to take action is being party to the crime of interfering with a police officer. It also has nothing to do with "oversight."

The charges against McIver will probably be dropped, but that doesn't mean that she was in the right. The next time she shows up at an ICE facility for "oversight," maybe she should forgo the dramatics.

Axios:

The prosecution effort has, to a shocking degree, galvanized Democrats on an issue that perennially divides them — with even the party's centrist border hawks railing against it. "Members are getting increasingly angry and frustrated at the overreach, and now one of our members has been singled out for intimidation," said House Administration Committee ranking member Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.). Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), a moderate, told Axios: "Democrats should be all over oversight. ... We have to double down. We have to do more." Several House Democratic groups have discussed organizing oversight visits to ICE facilities during the next week's recess, multiple lawmakers familiar with the conversations told Axios.

"The Resistance" will figure out more ways to get arrested and interfere with the ability of police and federal agents to enforce the law. Grandstanding is all they've got, and they know it. The problem is that some of the protesters who show up with them might get hurt in the next meelee that McIver and her friends stage for the cameras.

