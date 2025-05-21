I am a huge John Wayne fan. I grew up watching his movies, soaking in the grit, strength, and unspoken code he brought to every role. He didn’t just play heroes; he defined what it meant to be a man in a world that respected strength paired with decency.

There was a time in America when the question didn’t need asking.

Masculinity was a virtue, not a liability. It meant something. Not an identity crisis waiting to happen, but a foundation for society: men who worked hard, stood up straight, took care of their families, and didn’t ask for applause.

You could find it in a handshake, a father’s lecture, or in the quiet resolve of a farmer up before dawn. You could see it on screen, too. John Wayne didn’t have to spell it out. He just stood there, firm and unshaken, and the audience knew. He was the kind of man who said little, meant everything he said, and would stand before a bullet if it meant protecting the innocent.

Today, we sometimes ask sheepishly and defiantly: Is it okay to be masculine again?

That we even have to ask is a warning sign.

The Vanishing Point

In the past few decades, there has been a cultural shift that has treated traditional masculinity with suspicion, not a specific type of man but the very notion of manhood. Young boys are told their instincts to compete, protect, and achieve might be problematic. Men who show stoicism are told to emote more. Men who lead are accused of overshadowing others. Men who defend are asked to check their privilege.

What began as a well-intentioned critique of brutishness evolved into a blanket of suspicion of strength itself. Suddenly, masculinity was no longer something to aspire to; it was something to be pathologized.

The result? A generation of confused young men unsure whether to pursue strength or apologize for it.

John Wayne Didn’t Ask Permission

John Wayne didn’t wonder if it was okay to saddle up. He just did. Because courage was not the absence of fear, it was fear, bridled and ridden through. He once said, "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up, anyway." That line wasn’t just a script. It was scripture for men who understood that doing the hard thing didn’t make you dangerous; it made you dependable.

Wayne’s characters didn’t stomp around, proclaiming their manhood. They proved it in silence, in grit, in action. They defended others. They stood their ground. And when the fight came, they fought with purpose, not pride.

Misunderstanding the Mission

Masculinity is not aggression. It is not cruel. It is not domination. At its best, it is provision, protection, and principle.

A masculine man doesn’t belittle women. He honors them. He doesn’t silence others. He speaks up when others are too afraid. He doesn’t use strength to coerce. He uses it to carry burdens others cannot.

But today, the cultural message has been muddled. Strength is framed as a threat, confidence as arrogance, and leadership as tyranny. We have mistaken counterfeit masculinity for the real thing, and in rejecting the counterfeit, we’ve also thrown out the original.

Boys Are Falling Behind

Young boys are paying the price as the war on manhood drags on. In education, in employment, and in emotional development. More boys than girls are dropping out of school. More are addicted, medicated, and incarcerated.

Could boys be growing up in a culture that doesn’t respect what they are? That doesn’t value their natural wiring for competition, risk, strength, and honor? When everything they are told not to be is precisely what once made them great, what should they aim for?

The Pendulum Must Swing Back

Fast forward to now. Masculinity is labeled. Not just questioned, but discredited. Traditional roles are seen as archaic. Media often presents fathers as buffoons. Boys in schools are punished for being active. Girls are encouraged to lead; boys are told to behave. The very word masculine gets paired with another one: toxic.

That pairing is not just unfair. It’s dangerous. Because if you take away healthy masculinity, you don’t get a gender-neutral paradise. You get feral manhood. You get boys who never grow up. You get strength without purpose, aggression without restraint, rebellion without cause.

Masculinity With a Moral Compass

When John Wayne looked a villain in the eye, you knew the fight wasn’t just physical. It was moral. That was the point. He didn’t pick fights, but he finished them. He didn’t cry on command, but knew when to show mercy. He wasn’t guided by impulse, but by conviction.

This is the masculinity we need today: not bravado but backbone, not showmanship but stewardship, a masculinity that knows right from wrong and acts accordingly, regardless of cost or crowd.

Reclaiming Grounded, Principled Masculinity

So yes, it is okay to be masculine again. In fact, it’s necessary. We need men who will say no when the world says yes. Who will stand between danger and the defenseless. Who will lead when the straightforward path is to follow. We need fathers who are more than breadwinners; they are mentors. We need husbands who are more than partners; they are protectors. We need brothers and sons who don’t apologize for being strong but use their strength wisely.

If the last few decades have taught us anything, it’s that the absence of masculinity doesn’t make the world more just. It makes it more chaotic. Crime goes up when men check out. Families fall apart when fathers disappear. Tyrants rise when good men go silent.

A New Cultural Turning Point

It’s time to reclaim a grounded, principled masculinity. Not the caricature. Not the bully. Not the self-absorbed alpha chasing likes and followers. But the man who quietly does what needs doing. Who says what needs saying. Who becomes what others need him to be.

We don’t need a cultural permission slip. We need a cultural spine. And that spine might look a lot like the Duke himself, riding tall, eyes steady, voice low, saying, "This is the way."

Is it okay to be masculine again?

It had better be. Because when the storms come — and they will — we’ll need men who can hold the line. Not perfectly. But firmly. Not loudly. But clearly.

And maybe, just maybe, after President Trump’s decisive victory in 2024, the cultural cloak that smothered masculinity is slowly being shed. Standing tall, speaking plainly, and bearing the weight of responsibility with pride is no longer subversive. The tide is turning. The smirks are fading. The whispers are growing louder.

So go ahead. Stand up straight. Speak with clarity. Walk with purpose. Be kind. Be strong. And if the world doesn’t like it, saddle up anyway.

The world needs John Wayne again. Maybe more than ever.

They called Trump a dictator for building peace through strength. Now they cheer for censorship, open borders, and weaponized agencies.

