Democrats Don't Need More Scandals Now, but Here Comes One

Between the Biden administration’s years-long cover-up of the president’s cognitive decline and likely concealment of his advanced prostate cancer, the Democratic Party has a bit of a PR problem right now, and it may get even worse.

Advertisement

While Biden’s inner circle apparently saw no issue with a mentally diminished, terminally ill man controlling nuclear codes, the Clintons are back in the spotlight thanks to explosive revelations from Buzz Patterson, a former senior military aide in the Clinton White House who carried the nuclear football for Bill Clinton.

In a post on X, Patterson revealed another major Clinton scandal, this time involving sexual assault allegations aboard Air Force One.

“We landed on the South Lawn at about midnight,” Patterson recalled, “and, after ensuring the president was on his way to his residence upstairs, I headed to my bedroom in the East Wing.” But the night was far from over. “Shortly thereafter, my phone rang and it was the AF-1 presidential pilot. ‘Buzz, we have a problem,’ he said. ‘Oh s**t,’ I thought.”

The “problem” was President Bill Clinton.

“Apparently, Clinton had cornered a female AF-1 steward in the galley and molested her,” Patterson revealed. “She was young, a staff sergeant, and married with children. I knew her, liked her, and she was super sweet. Now, she was in tears.” Patterson says he asked the pilot what she wanted to do. “He told me that she didn’t want to be another ‘bimbo,’ she wanted to remain in the Air Force and be promotable. All she wanted was an apology.”

Advertisement

“In the world of Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey, this wasn’t surprising to me,” Patterson continued. “It was, however, terribly disappointing and sad.”

What followed was, as Patterson described, one of the hardest days of his life. “That morning, as a young major, I had to walk to the Oval Office and tell the commander-in-chief that he needed to apologize to the young lady. I’ve been shot at with hot metal but this was the toughest day in my life. I remember on my way to talk with him thinking, ‘I didn’t sign up for this s**t.’”

For Our VIPs: Democrats Are Trying to Weaponize Biden's Diagnosis Against Republicans

Two weeks later, Patterson arranged for the president to meet with the stewardess aboard Air Force One. “We got the two together onboard AF-1 in the president’s office and he offered a very uncontrite ‘half apology.’ He didn’t care.”

Patterson didn’t mince words in condemning Clinton’s behavior: “If anybody in the military had done that, it would’ve been jail, expulsion, or both. It would’ve been Fort Leavenworth. But not for this president, not for this man. It was just another day. Yet another in my experiences working for a man with absolutely no integrity and no moral fiber.”

BILL CLINTON & THE AF-1 FLIGHT ATTENDANT



This one truly IS “Dereliction of Duty.”



We were returning late one night from a long trip to Europe on AF-1, landed at Andrews, and helicoptered on Marine One to the White House. We landed on the South Lawn at about midnight and, after… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 21, 2025

Advertisement

This latest revelation is yet another reminder of the deep moral rot that defined the Clinton White House, something Democrats and their media allies have spent decades trying to whitewash. But Patterson’s firsthand account cuts through the spin and exposes just how far the corruption went.

And the most damning part? Bill Clinton has never been held accountable. Not by Congress, not by the courts, and not even by the so-called #MeToo movement that claimed to champion victims of powerful men. He skated through it all — untouchable, unrepentant, and still celebrated by the very party that lectures the rest of us about integrity.

The mainstream media won't tell you these explosive stories about Clinton's predatory behavior. Get unlimited access to the truth and support fearless journalism that exposes political corruption. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue unveiling what the establishment wants buried.