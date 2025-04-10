The Morning Briefing: I'm Always Going to Be a Big Fan of Sticking It to China

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dexawlba felt that she'd finally perfected the chimichurri Twinkies that she hoped would be a hit at the full-contact pinochle tournament.

Advertisement

Beltway Tariff Theater continues to dominate the news. There is plenty of other stuff going on, but none of it is as gripping as watching President Trump continue to do president stuff that we're not familiar with, especially the whole "carry out campaign promises" thing. As I've written a few times in the last week, Trump did talk about tariffs during the campaign and wasted no time prepping the public for them after he was inaugurated in January.

The saga took another dizzying turn on Wednesday, which Matt wrote about:

In a major escalation of his administration’s trade policy, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a dramatic increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, citing what he called China’s “lack of respect” for global markets. The president declared the new tariff rate would rise to 125%, effective immediately. “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets,” Trump announced on Truth Social, “I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.”

At the same time, President Trump also announced a pause on the tariffs for the countries who have shown interest in negotiating equitable trade with the United States. The trade war bullseye was thus firmly fixed on the ChiComs. Anyone who's been paying attention knew that we were going to get to this point sooner or later.

China is the danger lurking around every corner — especially the military and economic corners — for all of the free world. Conflict was inevitable and, personally, I think that launching a war with tariffs is better than waiting for Xi and Company to kick one off with bombs.

Advertisement

My friend Stephen Green took a deep dive into how these tariffs might affect the ChiComs, noting that Trump's "primary goal all along was isolating China from global markets to the greatest possible degree."

I still don't know much about international trade, but I have been aware for many years that the world needed a leader who would stand up to China in some way. Any way. China has managed to lull everyone into an almost chronic state of complacency. Mustn't rock the boat if we want to buy our running shoes and iPhones at reasonable prices. That's not a snarky remark, by the way — those are the two things I've seen mentioned most on social media and by the mainstream media Trump-haters when talking about the potential pain of tariffs.

The enemy of my enemy is never an American liberal.

Nobody can be certain how all of this will play out. All I know is that having a president who can identify and articulate problems with China, then try to do something about them, is a very, very good thing.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Slo-mo, ftw.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. CAN WE PLEASE STOP TALKING ABOUT 2028 ALREADY???

IRS Chief to Resign After Deal to Provide Tax Information to Homeland Security

Advertisement

Illegal Alien Murderer Also Assaulted Boys

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Trump Is the Bull in China's Shop

Rubio Exposes Leftist Agenda and Corruption of USAID Programs

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a Name We Can’t Put in a Headline

Trump Just Made ANOTHER Bold Move on Tariffs

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. You Want 2A Infringement? Colorado's Got Your Infringement Right HERE, Buddy

Feds Wasting Billions of Tax Dollars on Opulent Office Furnishings, OpenTheBooks CEO Testifies

🎉Huzzah!🎉 Rubio: 'We're Not Doing Idiotic Things Anymore'

Welp, That's One Way to End a Losing Streak

🏆#CanadianOfTheYear. Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Wants to Quadruple Trump's Tariffs on China

Disturbing New Details Emerge About the Second Plot to Assassinate Trump

Today in History: Appomattox Surrender, a Win for America

Bill Gates Lobbying White House to Reverse USAID Cuts: Report

Trade War: USA vs. China! Who Wins (and Why)

Biden’s ‘Disinformation’ Czar Claims That Worries About Leftist Censorship Are a ‘Lie’

Mexican Corrido Band Has Visas Revoked After Displaying Images of Ultra-Violent Cartel Leader

Stossel. Political Money-Grab

Townhall Mothership

Lock 'em up! House Votes on Taking Action Against Rogue Judges

Rep. John James Explains Gubernatorial Run

Yeah, About That Dem Plot to Oust Elon...

+1. Elise Stefanik Is Back in House Leadership

There Are More People Than Mel Gibson Who Should Get Gun Rights Restored

Cam&Co. Keeping California's Magazine Ban at Bay

NYTimes Writes in Praise of Preppers?

Defund and destroy. Blue States Are Gearing Up to Defy Trump's DEI Order for Schools

Advertisement

Arizona Democrats Cry Wolf and Let Loose the Dogs of Boor

Chris Matthews: Isn't It Good, Canadian Wood?

Feds Investigating Los Angeles Homeless Industrial Complex Spending - Here's How We Got Here

New: After Trump Suffers Defeat in Bureaucrat Firing Case, the Supreme Court Comes in Off the Top Rope

The Human Cost of Offshoring Manufacturing: Suicide, Drugs, Poverty

DO IT. Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit

President Trump Wants to Make Showers Great Again and Take Care of His Beautiful Hair

Chuck Schumer Declares the ‘Trump Slump’ Is Upon Us; Market Soars

VIP

Leftists Are (Surprise!) Being Hysterical: Tariffs Bring Prosperity, Not Disaster

No, Trump Didn't Cave. This Is the Art of the Deal

To Avoid the Fate of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, Iran-Backed Iraqi Militias Ready to Disarm

DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. XVI: LGBTQ+™ Students Complain About Mental Health After Student Centers Closed

Why the Hur Interview Tapes Still Matter

Around the Interwebz

James Cameron Wants To Use AI To “Cut The Cost” Of Filmmaking Without “Laying Off Half The Staff”

Meta secretly helped China advance AI, ex-Facebooker will tell Congress

This Italian Town Really, Really Likes OcarinasThis Italian Town Really, Really Likes Ocarinas

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

He broke the woke.

Bee Me

In Yet Another Cruel Blow To China, General Tso’s Chicken To Be Renamed ‘General Don's Oriental Chicky Nugs’ https://t.co/ZyveKZZuHy pic.twitter.com/JsVkgqgP1n — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 8, 2025

Advertisement

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Look out the window.

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

Wire: Reuters

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Fox Business

Print: TIME

Radio: ABC

New Media: Zero Hedge



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT recieves his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Cabinet Meeting

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Solicitor General

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bill Signing

Oval Office

Closed Press

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.