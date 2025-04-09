Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a Name We Can’t Put in a Headline

In the long history of the United States, there have been many times when people have declared that our nation was in decline, only to be proven wrong as our resilient people proved more than capable of meeting the challenges before them. It’s hard to deny, however, that there has been a certain decline in the quality of some of our elected representatives.

In the early days of this mighty republic, great orators and eloquent writers often filled the political ranks. Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence is not just a monumental statement of the principles of free societies and representative government; it’s also a masterpiece of English writing. So is Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Second Inaugural Address. When Henry Clay and Daniel Webster served in Congress, they were renowned for gracing the House and the Senate with inspired oratory that numerous public figures have striven to emulate over the years in order to make their own presentations more effective.

But now, in stark contrast, today, in this advanced and enlightened age, we have Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Orange Man Bad). On Wednesday morning, Crockett displayed her skills as an English prose stylist without peer, writing on X: “Sooo… I’ve said this before. This election was the best example of why (Diversity Equity & Inclusion) matter. For some, they just disqualified her simply due to her race & or sex… they never listened to what she had to say & were dismissive & disrespectful, while giving the benefit of the doubt to a m*f* who literally said he had ‘concepts’ of a plan & flat out lied about project 2025. He was & still is UNQUALIFIED & UNFIT to lead OUR Country.”

Yes, you read that right. We have gone from “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” and “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal” to “m*f* who literally said he had ‘concepts’ of a plan.” From Thomas Jefferson to Jasmine Crockett is, to say the least, a steep descent.

“M*f*” is, of course, a kind of abbreviation of the revolting word “motherf****r,” which is popular as an all-purpose epithet among drug dealers, career criminals, and the like. And now we get it from a member of the House of Representatives of the United States. As if that weren’t enough in itself, Crockett delivered herself of this elegant phrasing in the course of repeating the left’s Big Lie that Kamala Harris lost because “they just disqualified her simply due to her race & or sex.”

Crockett made this claim in the course of arguing that “this election was the best example of why (Diversity Equity & Inclusion) matter.” This suggest that Crockett believes that Kamala Harris should have been installed as president regardless of the will of the electorate, simply because she is female and supposedly black as well.

In response to all this ridiculous nonsense, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields injected a note of sanity: "Crockett and her followers in the Democratic Party are simply all hammer and no nail. When she's leading the Democrats in ‘oversight,’ that's when you know the party is in shambles. Her constituents should DOGE her in the next election." That would be a good idea, but it’s unlikely to happen. Crockett is, after all, a rising star in the Democrat Party, and after the shellacking it suffered in November 2024, that party has shown no sign whatsoever of retreating from the cliff on which it is standing.

Instead, Democrats have doubled down on their craziness, resisting Trump’s efforts to restore America to economic health, trying to stop him from ending waste and fraud in the government, fighting his efforts to stop men from competing in and thereby destroying women’s sports, and continuing to push the noxious stew of Marxism, authoritarianism, libertinism, and delusion that voters decisively rejected. In today’s Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett is a rising star. There is even talk of her being a presidential candidate in 2028.

Surely even leftists can’t be so crazy as to want this hateful, unhinged woman to be president, right? Don’t be at all surprised if Crockett turns out to be the Democrat candidate for president in 2028. Never underestimate the left’s appetite for hate and insanity.

