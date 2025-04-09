BREAKING: Trump Just Made ANOTHER Bold Move on Tariffs

In a major escalation of his administration’s trade policy, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a dramatic increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, citing what he called China’s “lack of respect” for global markets. The president declared the new tariff rate would rise to 125%, effective immediately.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets,” Trump announced on Truth Social, “I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.”

The announcement came in a lengthy post shared directly by the president, signaling a sharp turn in U.S.-China trade relations and underscoring Trump’s determination to end what he has long described as decades of unfair economic practices by Beijing.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future,” Trump added, “China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

Trump had originally imposed 104% tariffs on China. In response, China called Trump’s tariffs “typical unilateral and protectionist bullying.”

“China will fight till the end if the US side is bent on going down the wrong path,” a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, famed investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O'Leary said that Trump’s 104% tariffs on China were insufficient.

“I'm advocating 400%. I do business in China,” O’Leary said. "They don't play by the rules. They've been in the WTO for decades. They have never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in for decades. They cheat. They steal. They steal IP. I can't litigate in their courts. They take product technology. They steal it. They manufacture it, sell it back here."

While the tariff hike on China was the centerpiece of the statement, Trump also revealed a more conciliatory approach toward other nations on which he imposed reciprocal tariffs. The president explained that over 75 countries had contacted the United States seeking negotiations on various trade-related issues, including tariffs, trade barriers, and currency manipulation.

“Conversely,” Trump said, “and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs,” he was taking a different approach with those countries.

Notably, Trump emphasized that these nations had shown restraint. “These Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States,” he said.

As a result, the president announced a 90-day pause on any new tariffs for those cooperating nations and authorized a significantly reduced reciprocal tariff rate of 10% during that window.

“I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” Trump wrote.

The move will likely send shockwaves through international markets and could put additional pressure on Beijing to return to the negotiating table on Washington’s terms.

