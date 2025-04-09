College Baseball Programs End Years-Long Losing Streaks by Playing Each Other

I don’t know if I’m the biggest evangelist for college baseball out there, but I’m proud to carry that mantle here at PJ Media. Baseball at the collegiate level brings some fascinating stories that are tough to ignore.

This season alone, I’ve shared the story of a young baseball player who insisted on playing on opening day even though his mom lost her battle with cancer that morning — he honored her memory with a home run. I also recounted the tale of a legendary inning that set a record.

Even smaller schools have fascinating stories. At the end of last season, I shared the inspiring story of a baseball program whose players determined to keep their season going after the school shut its doors. The community rallied around these players as well.

Two small baseball programs quenched their long losing streaks on Tuesday. What makes this story so unique is that the streaks broke in a doubleheader between the two squads.

Division III schools Lehman College and Yeshiva University faced off on Tuesday in a twin bill, and both teams were desperate for a win. Here’s how ESPN reported about the day:

Entering its contest with Yeshiva University, Lehman College's baseball squad had lost 42 games in a row. But it entered with confidence. Why? Yeshiva had a 99-game losing streak. Obviously, something had to give in a doubleheader between the two squads.

That’s right, 42 and 99 games. Lehman last won a game on May 9, 2023, while Yeshiva hadn’t won a game since Feb. 27, 2022. Both squads were desperate for a win.

It looked like Yeshiva might be the first team to break its losing streak. The Maccabees took an early 5-1 lead and were winning 6-4 before the 7th inning — the final inning of the game under doubleheader rules.

But the Lehman Lightning forced extra innings with some well-timed base hits. In the top of the eighth inning, Yeshiva’s pitcher hit Elias Fermin with the bases loaded, giving Lehman the lead, while Lehman pitcher Justin Chamorro, who pitched a complete game, put Yeshiva down to secure the win.

A 42-game drought ended, which had to be sweet for Lehman’s coach Chris Delgado, who was a senior pitcher the last time the Lightning won a game, although he didn’t pitch in that game.

Lightning snap a 42 game skid. Justin Chamorro complete game 13 strike outs for his first victory of the season. Eli Fermin game winning RBI. Two hits apiece from Argenis Sanchez, Brandon Deynes, Ryan Rosa, Leniel Rivera pic.twitter.com/GjhLhaAsCh — LehmanSports (@LehmanSports) April 8, 2025

Of course, this brought Yeshiva’s losing streak to 100 games, but the Maccabees had a shot at redemption in game two. They took advantage of it, jumping out to an early lead. Lehman kept things competitive and loaded the bases in the fifth inning, but the Maccabees emerged triumphant. The win gave first-year head coach Jeremy Renna his first victory at the helm. (I’m assuming based on his bio that Renna is a volunteer coach or at least coaches part time.)

BASEBALL WINS ⚾️



Baseball takes down Lehman in game two of their doubleheader, capturing their first W of the season#BackTheMacs pic.twitter.com/owbxUe7N3h — Yeshiva Maccabees (@YUathletics) April 8, 2025

Anything can happen in college, which is what makes it so much fun. That's why I love this game!

