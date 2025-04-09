Disturbing New Details Emerge About the Second Plot to Assassinate Trump

The left has become so radicalized by its hatred of Donald Trump that it is beyond the point of differentiating between right and wrong. As we previously reported, a recent study from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) found roughly half of the political left think that assassinating Donald Trump or Elon Musk is morally justifiable.

"What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable," explained Joel Finkelstein, the founder of NCRI. "We are seeing a clear shift — glorification, increased attempts, and changing norms—all converging into what we define as ‘assassination culture.’"

Somehow, it’s even worse than you probably thought. New court filings reveal that Ryan Wesley Routh, the man behind the second attempted assassination of President Trump in September, tried to obtain military-grade weapons from Ukraine to take down Trump's campaign plane.

Court documents filed Monday in Florida show that he used encrypted messaging to communicate with someone "believed to be a Ukrainian with access to military weapons" shortly before his failed attempt at Trump International Golf Club.

According to prosecutors, Routh tried to buy a rocket-propelled grenade or Stinger missile from an individual he believed to be a Ukrainian contact with access to weapons of war. The two had previously discussed the July 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, during which Routh wrote “I wish” over an encrypted messaging app.

The conversations escalated in August, when Routh made his intent unmistakably clear. “Send me an rpg [rocket propelled grenade] or stinger and I will see what we can do… [Trump] is not good for Ukraine,” he wrote. As they discussed pricing and shipping options, Routh asked whether the weapon could be sent directly to him, writing, “I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected.”

Prosecutors say the exchange continued with Routh acknowledging the difficulty of acquiring such a weapon in the U.S., remarking, “going to the local store for such an item is impossible – however you are at war so those items lost and destroyed daily – one missing would not be noticed. Do you think Trump will be good for Ukraine?????”

He then sent his contact a photo of Trump’s airplane, adding ominously, “Trump’s plane, he gets on and off daily.”

The government is urging the court to admit this evidence, calling it direct proof of Routh’s plot to assassinate the President.

“Attempting to purchase a destructive device to blow up President Trump’s airplane lies squarely within the realm of an attempt on his life,” the filing argues and notes that Routh’s own words — “I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected” — underscore his intent.

While the defense may claim Routh couldn’t realistically have obtained the weapons or used them, prosecutors say that argument falls flat. “Factual impossibility is not a defense,” prosecutors write, citing precedent that even an unsuccessful or unrealistic attempt still qualifies under the law.

Moreover, prosecutors argue this evidence isn’t just relevant — it’s crucial. It ties directly into Routh’s broader campaign, which allegedly included attempts to buy firearms, surveillance of Trump’s travel routes, and tracking the president’s movements. Without the context of this missile purchase attempt, the government says, the jury might view Routh’s behavior as “the acts of an obsessive or disturbed mind” rather than someone executing a plan to kill the president.

The government concludes that the missile plot isn’t merely a side detail but “inextricably intertwined” with the broader conspiracy. It insists that the probative value of the evidence far outweighs any potential prejudice and that the jury must see the full scope of Routh’s intentions.

