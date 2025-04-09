You Want 2A Infringement? Colorado's Got Your Infringement Right HERE, Buddy

Poor Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. On the one hand, he has a reputation as a somewhat moderate Democrat with presidential ambitions, but on the other hand, he has the nation's arguably worst gun control legislation sitting on his desk, waiting for his signature.

What to do, what to do?

Before we get further into the Polis Conundrum — which sounds like a weak Robert Ludlum title — let's take a look at Colorado Senate Bill 25-003 (SB 25). Originally proposed to add teeth to Colorado's existing ban on "high-capacity" magazines — i.e., standard 15-round mags most everywhere else — SB25 quickly metastasized into something much bigger and more dangerous.

SB25 aims to make it excruciatingly difficult to buy a semi-automatic rifle, shotgun, or gas-operated handgun — virtually any center-firing semiautomatic handgun bigger than a .22. More expensive and time-consuming, too.

Here are the hoops Coloradans will have to jump through if SB25 becomes law just to buy a typical Glock 19, courtesy of Complete Colorado's Ava Flanell:

Schedule an appointment with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Undergo a background check by a third party. Locate a certified instructor and complete the required training course. A 12-hour class must be taught in two days, not one. Pass a test with a score of at least 90% and be able to demonstrate that you can use the firearm safely. It’s unclear what firearm will be used for this, as students cannot purchase a gun before class to bring with them and even if the instructor has a rifle, it most likely won’t be the same as the one they plan to purchase because there are hundreds, if not thousands, of variations. Schedule an appointment with the local sheriff’s office for final approval. Upon receiving approval, when purchasing the firearm, complete another background check and comply with a three-day waiting period.

The local sheriff does not have to grant approval, and their continued approval is conditional. Getting your firearms eligibility card will cost at least $300, and it's good for only five years. Can't afford to pay $300 or more every five years? Tough.

Among SB25's many sins, it amounts to a poll tax on a constitutionally protected right. For the Left, your rights are always conditional. If that.

My Bearing Arms colleague Cam Edwards reported last week that "violent crime rates in Colorado were at historic lows in 2013," before Democrats took full control of the state government. Since then, "the violent crime rate shot up... while Democratic lawmakers were imposing magazine bans, universal background checks, 'red flag' laws, carry restrictions, and other anti-gun measures."Nevertheless, a 2024 report on public safety showed that "Colorado’s relative ranking decreased seven spots from 24th to 31st among states and Washington, D.C."

A gun owner might joke that his two best friends are Smith and Wesson. A gun-rights advocate's two best friends might be named Heller and Bruen. Those two Supreme Court decisions ruled that an individual has the right to keep and bear arms unconnected to any militia service and that any restrictions must be consistent with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation,” respectively. SB25's requirements, expenses, and more seem to fly in the face of one or both decisions.

But the lawsuits to overturn SB25 will take years — years during which Coloradans' rights will be severely infringed. Not even California's gun laws are this restrictive, so you can be sure that whatever happens, it will be a nationwide spectacle.

This brings us back to the governor's mansion in Denver and our ambitious chief executive.

When SB25 landed on Polis's desk on April 3, the ten-day countdown began to his fateful decision. Should he sign the bill into law, pleasing his Democrat supermajority — and 2028 Democrat presidential primary voters? Should he veto it and enhance his chances in the general election? Or should he dodge his responsibility and just wait it out until April 13, when SB25 will become law even without his signature?

Today is Day Six of the ten-day countdown, and Polis has yet to give any indication of what he might do.

