The Morning Briefing: Now We Know — Flailing IS the Dems' Strategy

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Terenbouz raised a lot of eyebrows when lawn bowling in whimsically Bedazzled corduroy.

A lot of us in conservative media have been writing about the Democrats' post-election aimless meandering. I'm still reading election post-mortems by the Democrats' lapdogs in the media lamenting the fact that a coherent plan forward has yet to emerge from high ranking members of the party.

After watching whatever the heck it was that Cory Booker did on Monday and Tuesday I think I've figured it out. Booker wasn't filibustering any proposed legislation, he was having a very expensive, taxpayer-funded public airing of his daddy issues. Once again, the American public had to foot the bill for a mentally unstable Democrat to be able to get his attention whore fix.

The Democrats are super proud of Booker's faux filibuster:

They're acting like they just got a do-over on last year's election and won a record Powerball lottery at the same time. This is participation trophy madness at the federal level. Booker is the t-ball kid who still managed to strike out in every at-bat, yet was named team MVP at the end of the season.

Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa summed up what Booker's longwindedness achieved:

Not much needs to be said here: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) went on an anti-Trump tirade for over 24 hours. It surpassed Strom Thurmond’s filibuster. It also did nothing. Trump is still president, his agenda will still be pushed through due to Democratic Party chaos, deportation will continue, and the Republicans remain in control of Congress. It was one of those meaningless wins that hurt your draft stock. There’s no building from this because Democrats have no message or agenda that’s appealing to voters, with their approval sinking to 21 percent, the lowest rating ever in Quinnipiac polling, as they lean to the Left.

The Democrats have opened up a Nothingburger franchise and are hoping that it can feed its starving supporters. This kind of stupidity is their plan. They babble incessantly about "fighting" President Trump. My Twitchy colleague Brett T. has a post about Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal's laughably named "Resistance Labs," where she's teaching people to be "street-ready" to battle Trump, whatever that means.

The "fight Trump" idea is the only recurring theme we hear from the Democrats these days. Being extra super mad at the guy you lost to in the last election isn't much of a comeback strategy. It's rather mundane, actually. The Democrats seem to think that being loud and mundane will bring forth some sort of magic.

They aren't really fighting Trump though, they're just demonizing him like they've always done. It's like a boxer that does nothing but call his opponent names.

What the Democrats still fail to grasp is that fighting Trump means fighting a significant portion of the American electorate. President Trump so dominates their thoughts that they can't see past him to the millions of supporters that he has. Even if they were really fighting, it's a fight where the odds are decidedly not in their favor.

Unless, of course, they take a cue from Cory Booker and attempt to talk us all to death.

SFK of the Day. Apparently It's Illegal to Tase Journalists Who Write Tell-All Books About Biden's Dementia

"It's very telling that these books are hitting the virtual and physical shelves so quickly. One might think that these intrepid journos would need some time to process what certainly must have been the shock of the century to them. Gosh, it's almost as if they'd gotten started on them a long time ago."

Shot of Vodka. Trump's Latest Move Ought to Keep Iran up at Night

"Defense analyst and retired Israeli fighter pilot/special forces soldier (what a combo, right?) Naftali Hazony reported on X Monday that 'At least six U.S. B-2 bombers are now stationed at Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean.'

This is kind of a big deal."

Everything Isn't Awful

The truest thing in the history of true things.

Cat choosing his favorite toy.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/03LROfn44R — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 1, 2025

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Val Kilmer Dies: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Doors’ & ‘Batman’ Star Was 65

The timeless genius of a 1980s Atari developer and his swimming salmon masterpiece

12 Cultural Shifts Sparked By the 1975 Digital Revolution

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

LOL. Lunatic.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker was still speaking Tuesday afternoon on the Senate floor — continuing a filibuster he started at 7 p.m. Monday night — in protest against the national "crisis" he says Pres. Trump and Elon Musk have created.



Read more: https://t.co/RuiDcLy8Ix pic.twitter.com/RXMPSsIjNN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 1, 2025

Bee Me

CNN Publishes Real News Story For April Fools' Day https://t.co/Wy06I2Lw7A pic.twitter.com/6mL84UKs13 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 1, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

A fun one from the most underrated Stones album.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount.