The Morning Briefing: Now We Know — Flailing IS the Dems' Strategy

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Terenbouz raised a lot of eyebrows when lawn bowling in whimsically Bedazzled corduroy.
Reminder: I'm bringing back the Mailbag of Magnificence. [email protected]
A lot of us in conservative media have been writing about the Democrats' post-election aimless meandering. I'm still reading election post-mortems by the Democrats' lapdogs in the media lamenting the fact that a coherent plan forward has yet to emerge from high ranking members of the party.
After watching whatever the heck it was that Cory Booker did on Monday and Tuesday I think I've figured it out. Booker wasn't filibustering any proposed legislation, he was having a very expensive, taxpayer-funded public airing of his daddy issues. Once again, the American public had to foot the bill for a mentally unstable Democrat to be able to get his attention whore fix.
The Democrats are super proud of Booker's faux filibuster:
LONGEST FILIBUSTER IN U.S. SENATE HISTORY! 🔥 @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/6HnUcdKhjc— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 1, 2025
They're acting like they just got a do-over on last year's election and won a record Powerball lottery at the same time. This is participation trophy madness at the federal level. Booker is the t-ball kid who still managed to strike out in every at-bat, yet was named team MVP at the end of the season.
Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa summed up what Booker's longwindedness achieved:
Not much needs to be said here: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) went on an anti-Trump tirade for over 24 hours. It surpassed Strom Thurmond’s filibuster. It also did nothing. Trump is still president, his agenda will still be pushed through due to Democratic Party chaos, deportation will continue, and the Republicans remain in control of Congress. It was one of those meaningless wins that hurt your draft stock. There’s no building from this because Democrats have no message or agenda that’s appealing to voters, with their approval sinking to 21 percent, the lowest rating ever in Quinnipiac polling, as they lean to the Left.
The Democrats have opened up a Nothingburger franchise and are hoping that it can feed its starving supporters. This kind of stupidity is their plan. They babble incessantly about "fighting" President Trump. My Twitchy colleague Brett T. has a post about Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal's laughably named "Resistance Labs," where she's teaching people to be "street-ready" to battle Trump, whatever that means.
The "fight Trump" idea is the only recurring theme we hear from the Democrats these days. Being extra super mad at the guy you lost to in the last election isn't much of a comeback strategy. It's rather mundane, actually. The Democrats seem to think that being loud and mundane will bring forth some sort of magic.
They aren't really fighting Trump though, they're just demonizing him like they've always done. It's like a boxer that does nothing but call his opponent names.
What the Democrats still fail to grasp is that fighting Trump means fighting a significant portion of the American electorate. President Trump so dominates their thoughts that they can't see past him to the millions of supporters that he has. Even if they were really fighting, it's a fight where the odds are decidedly not in their favor.
Unless, of course, they take a cue from Cory Booker and attempt to talk us all to death.
SFK of the Day. Apparently It's Illegal to Tase Journalists Who Write Tell-All Books About Biden's Dementia
"It's very telling that these books are hitting the virtual and physical shelves so quickly. One might think that these intrepid journos would need some time to process what certainly must have been the shock of the century to them. Gosh, it's almost as if they'd gotten started on them a long time ago."
Shot of Vodka. Trump's Latest Move Ought to Keep Iran up at Night
"Defense analyst and retired Israeli fighter pilot/special forces soldier (what a combo, right?) Naftali Hazony reported on X Monday that 'At least six U.S. B-2 bombers are now stationed at Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean.'
This is kind of a big deal."
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
The truest thing in the history of true things.
Cat choosing his favorite toy.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/03LROfn44R— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 1, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Stop the Presses: Joe Biden Had 'Frailties' Even BEFORE That Debate!
Between AAF and DOGE, It's No Wonder the Left Is Absolutely Freaking Out
Alvin Bragg wants leftovers. Nanny State: NYC Will Start Digging Through Residents' Trash Today
[UPDATED] Truck Plows Into Pedestrians on Busy Boston Street
OH NO! Biden-Era EPA Museum on Climate Change and 'Environmental Justice' to Be DOGED
The Real Politics of Israel Part 1: The US/Israel Deep State
Trump Picks Prevail in FL Special Elections for Gaetz, Waltz Seats
Crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Decided
Melania, Rubio Speak at International Women of Courage Awards
Will the U.S. Government Finally Get 'Gain-of-Function' Research Under Control?
Bondi Ends Biden Death Penalty Moratorium, and Guess Who's In Her Sights
Cory Booker Staffer Arrested With Gun on Capitol Grounds
S.F. Democrats Abandon Equal Justice for Racist Speed Cameras
Roger Daltrey Says He’s Deaf and Blind — But Does He Sure Play a Mean Pinball?
SNAP Shouldn't Subsidize Slurpees
Lawfare Isn't Beaten — In France or America
It Was All Fake: Far-Left Billionaires Astroturfed the Tidal Wave of Early Enthusiasm for Harris
Cherry Blossoms, Concrete Jungles, and Climatic Exaggerations
One College Football Program Is Offering Fans the Chance to 'Feast for Free' This Fall
I’m Comin’ Out, I Want the World To Know
Townhall Mothership
+1. Israel Drops All Tariffs on U.S. Goods Ahead of Trump’s 'Liberation Day'
Some Wisconsin Polling Places Run Out of Ballots Amid ‘Historic’ Voter Turnout
Trump: ‘Maybe 30’ People Interested in UN Ambassador Role
Final Missing Soldier Found Dead After Vehicle Sank In a Swamp In Lithuania
Irish Gun Laws Fail to Stop Woman From Having Submachine Gun, Grenades
Cam&Co. Boston Globe Discovers Growing Number of Black Gun Owners
Colorado Sued Over Second Amendment 'Sin' Tax
So there's that. Deported 'Maryland Father' Was MS-13 Gang Member and Had Deportation Order
Universities are Suspending Students for Justice in Palestine Chapters
CBS Thinks Americans Are Stupid, and Is Too Often Right
With Friends Like These: Book Claims Obama Worked Behind Scenes to Kneecap Kamala's Presidential Chances
Sad Trombone: Dems in Deep Disarray As More Bad Polling News Hits Them Where It Hurts
'Opened a Pandora's Box': Mike Johnson Blasts GOPers Who Want Special Voting Privileges for New Parents
Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Keir Starmer Concerned About Young Boys Being Pulled Into a Whirlpool of Hatred and Misogyny
VIP
Can We Talk About This Islamic Invasion Problem Before More Westerners Get Raped and Killed?
Gavin Newsom Is 'Shocked' to Discover How Intolerant Democrats Are. Stop Laughing.
The Truth Behind Tren de Aragua
DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. XIV: A Rose by Any Other Name Just as Sour?
U.S. Military Was Far More Involved in Ukraine War Than Biden Ever Let On
Third Terms and the Fourth Estate
Around the Interwebz
#RIP. Val Kilmer Dies: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Doors’ & ‘Batman’ Star Was 65
The timeless genius of a 1980s Atari developer and his swimming salmon masterpiece
12 Cultural Shifts Sparked By the 1975 Digital Revolution
Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher
LOL. Lunatic.
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker was still speaking Tuesday afternoon on the Senate floor — continuing a filibuster he started at 7 p.m. Monday night — in protest against the national "crisis" he says Pres. Trump and Elon Musk have created.— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 1, 2025
Read more: https://t.co/RuiDcLy8Ix pic.twitter.com/RXMPSsIjNN
Bee Me
CNN Publishes Real News Story For April Fools' Day https://t.co/Wy06I2Lw7A pic.twitter.com/6mL84UKs13— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 1, 2025
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Two Women in a Garden #artbots #renoir pic.twitter.com/sZXT4BDVOS— Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) April 1, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
A fun one from the most underrated Stones album.
POTUS Press Today
In-Town Pool
Wire: Reuters
Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Fox Business
Print: Newsday
Radio: AURN
New Media: Forbes
EDT
9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time
4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Make America Wealthy Again event
Rose Garden
Pre-Credentialed Media
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member