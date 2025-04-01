BREAKING: Crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Decided

The Democrat candidate for a crucial state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin is projected to win Tuesday’s special election.

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, a former prosecutor and the Democrats’ pick, faced off against Waukesha County Judge and Republican pick Brad Schimel for the 10-year-term court seat. At publishing time, Crawford is ahead 57.8-42.2 with 36% reporting, and Decision Desk HQ has projected that she will win. This is disturbing news for Wisconsin, a state Trump won by just 30,000 votes in 2024, as the future of the state could well depend on this state Supreme Court seat.

As PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard wrote, the Crawford-Schimel race could well “determine whether the state will become a liberal hell hole like Illinois or if common sense will prevail.” Former Gov. Scott Walker also emphasized the race’s importance, as Wisconsin had a leftist majority before the election, which is now solidified. Bolyard explained further:

Currently, liberal justices hold a 4-3 majority on the court. A win by Schimel would flip the balance. With issues like the state’s abortion laws, union rules, redistricting, and cases involving basic law and order potentially coming before the court in the coming months and years, another liberal justice would be a disaster for the state and allow the crazies on the Left to gain ground.

Donald Trump posted on Tuesday morning:

WISCONSIN: There is a very important Referendum (Question 1) on the Ballot to amend the State Constitution to require VOTER ID. This, and other Election Integrity measures, including banning Drop Boxes, and Same Day Voting with Paper Ballots, can only happen if you GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY! For State Supreme Court, make sure to Vote for America First Patriot, Brad Schimel, against Susan Crawford, a Radical Left Liberal, with a History of letting child molesters and rapists off easy. She will be one of the most Liberal Judges ever elected, which would be a DISASTER for Wisconsin and, the United States of America…MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump’s DOGE head Elon Musk also poured money and effort into backing Schimel, even holding a large rally in the state on Election Day, which Scott Presler attended. This loss raises questions about whether Trump-endorsed candidates in swing states that Trump won in the 2024 election can replicate his success.

Wisconsin voters were also voting for superintendent of public instruction and a ballot measure to decide if voters should be required to provide photo ID. Voters approved voter ID, which prevents illegal aliens from voting and helps secure future elections. For superintendent, Republican Brittany Kinser ran against Democrat Jill Underly, who was exposed on X for saying she wanted to do away with school choice despite having sent her kids to private school. That race had not been decided at publishing time.

Jill Underly, Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, wants to completely eliminate school choice programs after sending her own kids to PRIVATE school.



She's hoping to get reelected this coming Tuesday. VOTE HER OUT.pic.twitter.com/MpgY57LQjm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025

See the results below:

