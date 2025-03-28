Wisconsin Supreme Court Race on Tuesday Could Make or Break the Badger State

On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls to elect a Supreme Court justice. The results of that race could determine whether the state will become a liberal hell hole like Illinois or if common sense will prevail.

Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel are running to replace Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who is retiring. The winner of Tuesday's contest will serve a 10-year term.

Although Supreme Court races are officially nonpartisan in Wisconsin, most everyone knows that Democrats support Crawford and Republicans support Schimel.

Spending is through the roof in this pivotal race. Crawford has raised $21 million to Schimel's $10 million, but the real story is how much satellite groups are spending—$80 million to date. Ballotpedia says it's "the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history."

Currently, liberal justices hold a 4-3 majority on the court. A win by Schimel would flip the balance. With issues like the state’s abortion laws, union rules, redistricting, and cases involving basic law and order potentially coming before the court in the coming months and years, another liberal justice would be a disaster for the state and allow the crazies on the Left to gain ground.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told Townhall Media reporters on Friday, “This will determine the future of things like Act 10," which limits collective bargaining rights for public employees. "But far beyond that, voter ID would probably be gone. Susan Crawford, actually, when she ran for judge in Dane County, talked about it being draconian and a poll tax."

He noted that Crawford had been an attorney for Planned Parenthood, "so it's very likely they'll throw out the pro-life protections. She’d end concealed carry or even the first-in-the-nation [school] voucher program out of Milwaukee."

Crawford, a judge on the Dane County Circuit Court, is also soft on crime—she sentenced a child rapist to only four years in prison and he was back on the streets in two.

Schimel, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge, was the state’s attorney general from 2015 to 2019. He said that currently, "There is no check on this new liberal Supreme Court majority... The only check on them is to take back the majority by winning in 2025.”

Heavy hitters on both sides have entered the fray. Schimel has the support of President Trump.





Schimel has campaigned with Donald Trump Jr. and Salem Media podcaster Charlie Kirk, and on Friday, Elon Musk announced, "On Sunday night, I will give a talk in Wisconsin. To clarify a previous post, entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges. I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to 2 people to be spokesmen for the petition."

Walker accused the Left of using Saul Alinsky tactics to smear Musk, accusing him of doing the exact same thing they're doing. "Leftists are just nuts" about Musk, he said. "They spend millions and millions and millions through [George] Soros and [Reid] Hoffman and [Ill. Gov. JB] Pritzker and all these other guys, but the minute Elon Musk comes and tries to level the playing field, 'Oh, no, some oligarch is trying to buy this election.'"

Meanwhile, Crawford is running around campaigning with Bernie Sanders and a transgender activist, apparently trying to replicate Kamala Harris's failed playbook. She also has the support of Barack Obama, who posted on X, "If you live in Wisconsin — or have friends or family who do — there’s an important Supreme Court race happening right now. And there’s only one candidate ready to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites: Judge Susan Crawford." He urged Democrats to vote early.

Asked about potential election night shenanigans, Walker said Schimel would need "about a three to five percent buffer" to win.

"You can't win, 50-50, plus one. You've got to win by at least three points" due to "a combination of corruption and incompetence" in Wisconsin.

"Milwaukee County is going to suddenly find 30 to 50,000 [votes they] absolutely forgot to count, you know, about 12:30 in the morning." Fortunately, groups like the Republican Lawyers Association will be monitoring the election, "particularly targeting Milwaukee and Madison," said Walker.

