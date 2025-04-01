BREAKING: Results Are in on Special Elections to Replace Gaetz, Waltz in Congress

Republicans Randy Patronis and Mike Fine are projected to win the Florida special elections for the 1st and 6th Congressional Districts, respectively. Fine will replace Michael Waltz, who resigned his seat to become President Donald Trump's national security advisor. Patronis will take the seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Advertisement

At publishing time, Fine leads the Democrat, schoolteacher Josh Weil, with 53.9% of the vote (82% reporting).

The 6th CD seat, which was once held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was projected to be a safe one for Republicans.

My colleague Rick Moran wrote earlier today:

That "ecosystem" is a nearly 4-1 GOP registration advantage in Florida 6. DeSantis thinks that this factor alone will push Fine over the finish line. But the margins of victory will have Democrats attempting to gin up enthusiasm among their base supporters for coming close.

The Democrat reportedly raised $10 million to Fine's $1 million, but in the end, the Republican prevailed.

Trump endorsed Fine in December:

I am honored and humbled to be @realDonaldTrump 's pick for Florida's 6th Congressional District. I won't let him -- or you -- down. #ItsGoingToBeFine pic.twitter.com/uaqWXPlXDq — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) December 14, 2024

... and Fine gave the president credit for his victory.

Because of you, Mr. President.



I won’t let you down. pic.twitter.com/AH8XLjYJde — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

Republican Jimmy Patronis is projected to win Florida's 1st Congressional District. He leads Democrat Gay Valimont, 56.3%-42.8% at publishing time.

In the lead-up to the special election, Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, led the five-candidate race, despite being outspent 5-1 by Valimont.

"Jimmy Patronis — there is no one like him," Trump said in his endorsement. "He's been a great success in Florida for a long time."

The day before the election, Trump posted on X: "Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshall for the Great State of Florida, is running an incredible Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!"

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump added. "As your next Congressman, Jimmy will fight hard alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Florida, Election Day is this Tuesday, April 1st. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR JIMMY PATRONIS. Jimmy has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Advertisement

The election of Fine and Patronis means that Republicans will hold onto their razor-thin majority in the House. Many had speculated that Republican candidates would not be able to win without Trump on the ballot, but that turned out to be another Democrat tall tale.

See the complete results, courtesy of Decision Desk HQ, below:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.