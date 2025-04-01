Apparently It's Illegal to Tase Journalists Who Write Tell-All Books About Biden's Dementia

My journey calling out the hacks in the mainstream media for their persistent water-carrying for the Democratic Party began a long time ago. We were calling this writing format "weblogging" back in those days and connecting to the internet via dial-up modems. Ancient times, I know. The bias has always been seedy and awful, but it plumbed new depths once the addled husk of Joe Biden was forced by his wife decided to run for president a third time.

We thought we had seen the lowest of the low from the propagandists during President Trump's first term. Sadly, America's brave political journalist class is always in "hold my beer" mode when it comes to being loathsome. As I have frequently stated, the MSM's reimaging of the bitter, divisive Biden as America's grandpa in 2020 was a monumental exercise in creative fiction. They threw extra helpings of fabrication onto their trademark prevarication to sell a Biden who never existed to the electorate.

Once they dove into that deep cesspool of deviousness, they were unable and/or unwilling to climb back out. They continued "reporting" on competent, "sharp as a tack" Joe Biden, who simply was not present on planet Earth. It was galling to watch.

We're now just a little more than two months removed from the Biden presidency, and we're being subjected to revisionist history accounts of what "actually" happened inside the MSM vis-à-vis Joe Biden's obvious and rapid mental decline. It should come as no surprise that new lows are still being found by these execrable people.

The derrière-covering's common theme goes something like this: Hey, we didn't know. The administration was hiding it from us!

The latest variation on this theme to be offered in book form was the subject of a recent article in The Hill:

Democratic Party officials and White House staffers were well aware of former President Biden’s frailties ahead of his choice to end his ill-fated reelection bid last summer, according to exclusive excerpts of a new book released to The Hill. The excerpt from “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House” by The Hill senior political correspondent Amie Parnes and NBC News senior national politics reporter Jonathan Allen reveals extensive steps to cover up the signs of Biden’s aging and contingency planning if Biden chose to step aside or even died in office. “It shows what we had to do to prepare with the unique circumstances we had, which was an eighty-plus-year-old president who was running,” one party official who was involved in the secret discussions said, according to Parnes and Allen.

The notion that Democratic Party officials keep anything from the Coastal Media Bubble™ "reporters" is beyond preposterous. The relationship between Beltway Dem politicos and their MSM mouthpieces is insidiously symbiotic; there is no real separation between them.

There's also the fact that Biden's exit from cognitive reality was apparent to anyone who was a) over the age of 3, and b) had an internet connection. With the exception of the big speeches when his doctors cornered the amphetamine market to pump him up, Biden sounded like a drunk who had just woken up from a nap and was in his first month of learning English as a second language. He shook hands with people who weren't there. He needed assistance to exit even the smallest of stages. As we all know, this list could go on for a while, so I'll stop it there.

A key part of the "Hey, they were hiding it from us," tack involves feigning shock at Biden's performance in the one debate they allowed him to be a part of. In February, my good friend Stephen Green covered Jake Tapper's entry into the "Gosh, Who Knew?" genre. As Mr. Green wrote, "The only people who were shocked were people who relied on Tapper and outlets like CNN to report honestly on Biden's condition. PJ Media readers knew. Townhall readers knew."

It's very telling that these books are hitting the virtual and physical shelves so quickly. One might think that these intrepid journos would need some time to process what certainly must have been the shock of the century to them. Gosh, it's almost as if they'd gotten started on them a long time ago.

There aren't enough bad things that can be said about these people, and I'm writing that as someone who has mad skills when it comes to being verbally vicious. Forty-three years of dealing with hecklers from the stage have sharpened that sword to a fine edge. At this point, however, I would exhaust myself if I began to completely vent about the cretins in the mainstream media.

I'm sure they're going to keep pushing me until I give it a sporting try, though.

