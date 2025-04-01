It Was All Fake: Far-Left Billionaires Astroturfed the Tidal Wave of Early Enthusiasm for Harris

Last summer, after Old Joe Biden was forced out of running for reelection and Kamala Harris was anointed as the Democrat candidate for president, the far left’s propaganda arm (that is, the establishment media) made a massive push to make this failed vice president and longtime party hack seem new and exciting. A key part of this effort was a gaggle of young “influencers” who took to Instagram and TikTok with an enthusiastic pro-Harris message. It was sincere, it was spontaneous, it was exciting — or at least that’s what it seemed to be. Now (I know, knock me over with a feather) it turns out that the whole thing was faked: the entire Harris bubble was the artificial creation of a bunch of leftist billionaires.

RealClearInvestigations blew the whistle on this astroturfing enterprise in a lengthy exposé on Monday, detailing a concerted efforts to portray Harris as if she had “Gen Z-friendly hipster appeal.” This involved “influencers” making “neon-matcha green pro-Harris videos synced to beats from singer Charli XCX's album ‘Brat’ released last year,” as well as flooding the interwebs with “memes celebrating Harris as the voice of queer and black youth, in contrast with the Republican agenda of white supremacy.” Yeah, not only did they create a fictional Harris, but they conjured up a fake opposition to her in the bargain.

The campaign went heavy on sexual excess, with a heavy helping of hysteria: “Digital creator Amelia Montooth, in one viral TikTok video, kissed a woman and tried searching for pornography, actions her sketch suggested would be banned if Harris lost the election.” Apparently presenting Harris as the porn candidate wasn’t enough, and so “another TikTok and Instagram series backed by the donors, called ‘Gaydar,’ featured interviews quizzing people on the streets of New York City about gay culture trivia with little election-related content,” but the pro-Harris subtext was unmistakable.

Then there was a caravan featuring “an inflatable IUD” that traveled to Philadelphia, Washington, Raleigh, St. Louis, and elsewhere. “The tour, which featured content creators producing posts along the way, was designed to bring attention to claims that Trump would ban contraceptive devices.” Yeah, of course he would.

Harris never quite gelled as the front woman for twenty-first century amorality; RealClearInvestigations notes that she was “a career politician favored by the Democratic Party’s establishment,” and so never quite fit the bill as an icon of activist movements.” But this wasn’t for want of trying: “the sudden influencer buzz seemed to transform the stodgy former prosecutor into an icon of the cultural zeitgeist.”

There was plenty of money available for this quixotic effort. All the Harris fake enthusiasm and sexual libertinism fearmongering was “quietly funded by an elusive group of Democratic billionaires and major donors in an arrangement designed to conceal the payments from voters.”



RealClearInvestigations discovered that Way to Win, “one of the major donor groups behind the effort, spent more than $9.1 million on social media influencers during the 2024 presidential election.” The money went to coaching “influencers” on “phrases, issue areas, and key themes to ‘disseminate pro-Kamala content throughout the cycle.’” No fewer than 550 “influencers” were on the payroll, getting “talking points that were rapidly distributed” on key issues that would help sell Kamala to the American people. The social media wonks worked hard for their money, producing an impressive 6,644 posts on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and X.

Liz Jaff of Way to Win was confident that it would work, telling donors: "We know what messaging works." She “touted the use of an AI-based focus group tool developed by Future Forward, the Harris campaign’s primary SuperPAC,” explaining that once the talking points were developed, “we then convey that to the influencers who take that into their own words,” so that the whole thing would seem organic. It wasn’t, of course: “We then test those videos and see what needs to be boosted.”

The dinosaur media, meanwhile, was pitching in with propaganda such as Time Magazine’s Aug. 26, 2024 cover, featuring an artistic rendering of Harris looking strong, heroic and resolute, with the caption “Her Moment.” New York Magazine offered “Welcome to Kamalot,” a seriocomic cover depicting Harris sitting atop a giant coconut as the likes of Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC, George Clooney and other leftist luminaries hail her from below.

The bottom line is that for all the marketing firepower, AI acumen, and billions of dollars behind the selling of Harris, it didn’t work. The artificial enthusiasm dissipated as quickly as it began, as artificial enthusiasms will do. The 2024 election thus stands as a triumph of the independence of the human spirit over those who spend their lives and fortunes on fooling and manipulating people. May there be many more such victories.

