The Real Politics of Israel Part 1: The US/Israel Deep State

Thanks to the mainstream media in the United States, most Americans believe that Israeli politics are simple; that Israelis are about to have a civil war over hostages and what should be done with Hamas; that most Israelis cannot stand Benjamin Netanyahu; and that Netanyahu is a corrupt leader who has betrayed his people for political opportunism.

Nothing could be further from the actual truth on all of these points.

Before going into the details of each of these issues, it is important to remember where these reports are coming from-- namely, the same “news” outlets that said Hunter Biden’s computer was fake, the Russian collusion propaganda was real, and that Donald Trump is a fascist dictator who wants to be the king of America. The exact same people who made those fallacious claims domestically in the United States are making the same type of claims about Israel… and with the same agenda. The “deep state” in America is mirrored in Israel, where there is a partnership between a leftist media and leftist corrupt leaders who have for years been attempting to take over the politics of the Holy Land. In the same way that we have seen this Deep State attack President Trump, the same has been happening for years against Netanyahu, and for the same reasons: both men truly want what is best for their respective countries; and both men are not willing to succumb to Deep State alliances of media, bureaucrats, and corrupt leftists.

For Trump's entire first presidency, we saw an attempted coup to remove him from office that utilized everything from false charges and ridiculous impeachments, to propaganda put out by media outlets, to staged riots and well-funded demonstrations. Looking back, most of America has recognized the corruption that was involved in these attempts, and that there really was a coordinated effort to remove him from office by any means possible.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been and is experiencing the same thing. And in the same way that the Deep State of America was exposed and, as a result, weakened, the same exposing must take place of the Israeli Deep State.

It is simplest to start with understanding the man, and why he is hated by his opposition. Benjamin Netanyahu, who has served on and off as prime minister for over 17 years starting in 1996, has dedicated his life to serving Israel. Having first enlisted in 1967 as part of the IDF special forces unit, Sayeret Matkal, he came to the U.S. for college. He earned multiple degrees from both MIT and Harvard; reenlisted in the IDF each time there was a conflict or war; and always strove to honor the memory of his brother and best friend Yonaton, who died rescuing the hostages in the raid on Entebbe, in which more than 100 hostages were rescued in 1976. By 1978 he had returned to Israel and founded the Jonathan Netanyahu Anti-Terror Institute. He started to develop political relationships, and became involved in Israeli politics, becoming Israel's ambassador to the United Nations from 1984 to 1989. Netanyahu became a member of the Knesset in 1988, became leader of the Likud party, and then first became prime minister in 1996.

From 1967 onwards, this man dedicated his life to the defense of Israel, and specifically since 1978, to fighting terrorism. His political beliefs have always been reflective of the man himself. Mitt Romney, with whom he worked at Boston Consulting Group directly out of college, described Netanyahu almost 40 years ago as “a strong personality with a distinct point of view." Shaped by the tragic loss of his brother, Netanyahu has, for almost half a century, worked to fight evil and defend Israel.

As in the United States, and as in the case of President Trump, having the values of defending your nation and fighting evil do not necessarily make you popular with the “swamp.”

Netanyahu was always a polarizing figure in Israel, but everything changed for him and for the world with the election of the self-appointed Messiah, Barack Obama, in 2008. Obama, whose actions demonstrated an anti-Semitism that liberal American Jews did not want to recognize at the time, expected Netanyahu to kowtow to his slightest whim. Obama was entirely ignorant of Middle Eastern history, and was committed to a Palestinian state at 1967 borders and to being allied with Iran. Netanyahu knew that these values were antithetical to the survival of the State of Israel. Despite Obama's attempts to control Netanyahu through either “the carrot or the stick”, Netanyahu kept his commitment to his values, which enraged Obama. In his 2022 memoir, Netanyahu wrote that Obama “had given [Palestinian Authority President] Mahmoud Abbas a secret commitment to establish a full-fledged Palestinian state before he left office,” something that Israel could not and should not ever accept.

The autobiography makes clear the hatred of Obama towards Netanyahu, and the many ways that Obama strove to both hurt Israel politically and Netanyahu personally. He speaks about Obama acting like a gangster with threats, and Obama's fury at Netanyahu not capitulating. When Netanyahu was invited by Congress to speak in 2015 without Obama's blessing, Obama's anger was increased exponentially yet again. And with his anger came actions against Netanyahu.

Similar to the case of President Trump, Obama successfully started using his relationships in media and the bureaucracy to attack Netanyahu. The Deep State was already well entrenched in Obama's regime. We all now know how it used its partnership with mainstream media to attack Trump repeatedly. But it also attacked Netanyahu.

It wasn't just American media that attacked Netanyahu. As in the United States, there are many leftists involved in Israeli media. The Jerusalem Post is almost identical to the New York Times in tone and agenda; and as of this week, the editor of the Post, Zvika Klein, is even being questioned about Qatar’s financial support of the paper and Klein’s suspected involvement with foreign agents. The Times of Israel, although it does have some conservative voices, is also essentially a mouthpiece for leftist values, as are many of the Israeli television channels. The Deep State in Israel, supported and aligned by the leftists here in the United States, has been attacking Netanyahu for years. And like in America, it is not just the media, but self-serving politicians who seek their own power rather than the good of their nation.

Yapir Lapid, the leader of the opposition party, was briefly prime minister in between Netanyahu terms. Like the stereotypical politician he is concerned with his own power rather than the well-being of his country and people. Even when asked by his government to not travel to the United States, Lapid has taken every opportunity to meet with Obama, Biden, and others in the Democratic party leadership to garner their support and his hopeful election. But his efforts to weaken Netanyahu pale in comparison to the attempts by Israeli courts to destroy Netanyahu and legislate from the bench.

Unlike the United States, Israel does not have a formal written Constitution. Although in its Declaration of Independence there is a commitment that there would be one, this was supplanted by a concept of Basic Laws in 1950 that were to eventually become the base of a written Constitution. But because of a series of legal judgments by the Israeli High Court, that never happened. Instead, the Israeli High Court actually holds a tremendous amount of the power, including the ability to change any laws passed by the Knesset. High Court judges are appointed positions, and serve until they are 70 years old. Currently, three judges were appointed by Shimon Peres, who had been one of the officials in 2005 supporting Israel's entire withdrawal from Gaza. Four other judges were appointed by current President Herzog, who is a great man on many levels, but a center/left politician who appointed left-leaning judges.

Because the judges of the High Court are not elected, but have control over Israeli legislation, there have been many conflicts, especially during the terms of Netanyahu. Recently, in July of 2023, the Knesset passed legislation to prevent the High Court from overturning legislation that was passed by elected officials of the Knesset. This bill was passed to prevent the court from forcing Israel to act based upon the liberal interpretations of the Court, as opposed to the desires of the prime minister, Knesset, and the people themselves. Because of the very odd way the basic law is structured, the High Court was deciding themselves whether they should lose power or not. Unsurprisingly, the court voted 8-7 to overturn this legislation written by elected officials, but that would weaken their own personal power and prohibit them from continuing to legislate from the bench.

A Deep State that includes politicians, media, and the judicial brach: Israel mirrors the United States in this dangerous alliance. And again, just like in the United States, this alliance is joined by well-financed “activists” and demonstrators. In America, this led to the many attempted coups to remove President Trump from office. In Israel, this same cabal is working in the same way to attempt a coup on Prime Minister Netanyahu.

And that coup needs to be exposed…