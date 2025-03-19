The Morning Briefing: I Have a Nagging Feeling That Chuck Schumer Isn't Going Anywhere

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jekkinon cherished the memories of his days as the Ottumwa region's "King of the Heavy Metal Trombone."

Advertisement

Paraphrasing the Bard: I come not to bury Schumer, but to praise his cockroach-like ability to hang around.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is having a rough go of it here lately. Well, since he's a Democrat, he's actually been having a rough go of it since November 5, but his road has gotten a lot bumpier in the last week. Many think it's only going to get worse for him, but I tend to think that the bumpy road will smooth itself out. More on that in a bit.

Here's a snapshot of Schumer's dilemma from Rick:

Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer is in deep trouble. For sure, it's all of his own making. Schumer's decision not to filibuster the Republican Continuing Resolution (CR) and drag nine other Democratic senators with him to vote for it caused most Democrats in the country to emit a primal scream of rage and anguish over what was actually a clever political move by Schumer.

The prevailing sentiment among many of my colleagues is that, with the Dems' internecine knives out, Schumer might be truly vulnerable for the first time in his long political career. He's been in the United States Senate for 26 years, and was in the House of Representatives for 18 years prior to that. Schumer was in the New York State Assembly before heading to Washington, so his experience in the private sector pretty much ended the moment he left college.

My point with all of that Schumer biographical information is that it's difficult to get rid of a career politician who has been doling out favors for almost half a century.

Advertisement

A politician who is really vulnerable wouldn't be able to be as publicly stupid as Schumer repeatedly is. This is from my friend Matt Vespa at Townhall:

Still, on The View, the New York liberal genuinely affirmed his position of being one of the faces of America’s dumbest party with this line about Americans and their hard-earned money: he thinks it all belongs to him. "Their [Americans] attitude is, 'I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me?'" he said.

Yikes. Schumer said that while getting in front of television cameras as part of a PR rehabilitation tour. It's almost impossible for a Democrat not named Kamala Harris to step in publicity mine fields whilst palling around with the shrieking harridans on "The View."

It's true that Schumer is in a bit of a pickle at the moment. The Dems' disarray has been well documented here by me and my colleagues. Their frustration over President Trump's victory last year and his string of wins since he's gotten back into office is bubbling over and Schumer blundered into being their whipping boy.

These Dem squabbles tend to be superficial most of the time. They're loud and full of vitriol, but the Unity Candle is never far away and ready to be lit.

There's also the fact that the Democratic voters who have been electing Schumer to state and national offices since Gerald Ford was president are, put mildly, idiots. He's never been the sharpest tool in the shed, yet they keep voting for him and have kept him in office so long that he drifted to the upper tier of his party.

Advertisement

Chuck Schumer might be in disfavor with younger, louder members of the Democratic party, but he's a fossil that isn't easy to move. I know I'm going against the grain on this one, but I think the Chuckster will be irritating us for a lot longer than we'd like.

Programming Note. My friend and colleague Chris Queen and I are now doing a podcast called "Faith All Over the Place." It's a wide-ranging, ecumenical conversation between the two of us and with guests from time to time. Last week, my old pal from the Christian Broadcasting Network Billy Hallowell joined us to talk about his new documentary "Investigating the Supernatural." This week's guest is Chris's friend and pastor Kurt Petersheim. We had a great time talking about their church's "Missions Month," and the service it's giving both locally and globally. This is an all-access podcast, because we'd love to have everyone in on the conversation.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Kids are kids pic.twitter.com/OiFKpyt4dx — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 18, 2025

PJ Media

Me. Ponder, If You Will, the Monumental Effort and Stupidity It Took to Ruin 'Snow White'

VodkaPundit. The Houthis Want to Sink an Aircraft Carrier and I Can't Stop Laughing

Kruiser and Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Episode 8: On Mission for Jesus With Pastor Kurt Petersheim

Advertisement

Calhoun, Schumer, and Two Centuries of Democrat Elitism

#WINNING. [UPDATES] Stranded Astronauts Return to Earth

#WINNING Pt. II. WATCH: Dolphins Greet Astronauts at Splashdown!

Elon-Hating Tesla Trasher Is Arrested After Tesla Owners Bring Cops the Receipts

One Virginia School's Extremely Disturbing Take on Women's History Month

'Feeding Our Future' Trial Exposing $250 Million in COVID Aid Fraud

Senator Says DOD Contracts Tied to CCP Intel

Should Petty Judicial Tyrants Really Be Allowed to Act As Dictators?

The Hazards of Ruling by Exception

Every Carnival Has Its Carney

One Georgia County Is Making Bank Off Speed Cameras. It's Time to Stop the Scam.

MONSTER Bird Flu Update: Unprecedented Mammal-to-Mammal Transmission Confirmed

March Madness Drama (And the Games Haven't Even Begun!)

Trump Releases JFK Assassination Files

Could This Major Scandal Tank Gavin Newsom's Presidential Ambitions?

Trump Declares Putin Phone Call a Yuge Success

Trump Sits Down With Laura Ingraham to Discuss a Whirlwind of Topics

Iran and Chuck Schumer Are About to Be Destroyed

Townhall Mothership

Kash Patel Announces Extradition of MS-13 Leader on FBI's 'Most Wanted' List to the U.S.

Leftist Makes Absurd Claim He Was Banned from Kennedy Center by Trump for Being Gay

Which time?!? Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut

DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7

+1. Texas Students Could Soon Learn Real Gun Safety in School

Colorado House Democrats Take Aim at Gun Shows

Advertisement

GOA Wants DOGE to Look at NIH Grants on 'Gun Research'

Unity of Fields: This is What the Columbia Extremists Believe

Michelle Obama Turns Out to Be Even More Boring Than Megan Markle

Fingers crossed...'Working On It': Will Accountability Come to Politico Over Hamas Coverage?

JD Vance Shares Wife Usha's Hilarious Reaction to Tech CEO's Comments, They Make Her Even More Likable

Rising Star: JD Vance's Role in 2026 Election to 'Enact MAGA Mandate'

Gas Prices Plummet—Media Immediately Tries to Sell It As a Terrible Thing

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call

Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for Partisan Agendas

They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to Blame for Kamala's Loss

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: So Far, So Lent, So Good

Who Is Hallie Morse Daggett, 'Guardian of the Forest'?

DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. XI: Race Hustling Ain’t What It Used to Be

Are People Ruder Today Than Before the Pandemic?

Why Chief Justice Roberts Is Wrong to Defend Activist Judge

Around the Interwebz

U.S. Paid Music Subscriptions Top 100M For First Time As Vinyl Surge Continues In 2024

Cool. FCC to get Republican majority and plans to “delete” as many rules as possible

How Many Other Oceans Exist in Our Solar System?

Advertisement

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

NEW: ICE Boston says the Boston Municipal Court ignored their detainer request and released a 59-year-old Guatemalan illegal alien accused child molester who is charged with two counts of indecent assault against a MA child. ICE describes his crimes as “horrific”.



ICE tracked… pic.twitter.com/eycq3hLpU2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2025

Bee Me

Disney Wondering If It's Too Late To Replace Rachel Zegler With Kevin Spacey https://t.co/AmZ92Q36C5 pic.twitter.com/J1TqPZCKRN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 18, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

I know we've already had one van Gogh this week but...van Gogh.

Thatched Cottages in the Sunshine Reminiscence of the North, 1890 #artbots #vangogh pic.twitter.com/glUgI7oQ89 — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) March 5, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today