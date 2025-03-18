Senator Says DOD Contracts Tied to CCP Intel

Who thought it was a good idea to pour U.S. military funds into a Chinese Communist-owned firm? Senate Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) caucus chair Joni Ernst wants the Department of Defense to ax contracts with a very sketchy company.

New York-based S&L Aerospace Metals LLC, according to a letter Ernst shared with The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF), received no less than $60 million in taxpayer funds via defense contracts and subcontracts. S&L was to produce parts for the DOD for fighter jets, attack helicopters, small arms, and also guided missile launchers.

But it turns out that the CEO and owner of this company, Jerry Wang, is an active Chinese Communist Party member in multiple CCP influence and Intel organizations. There’s nothing like paying your number one enemy to make your weapons. Hopefully Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will thoroughly investigate.

Ernst emphasized the national security risks of such an arrangement as DOD has with S&L.

“S&L, wholly owned by Wang, reportedly produces and supplies critical components for U.S. military aircraft and weapons, including components for the F-16 and F-35 jets, Seahawk and Black Hawk helicopters, and guided missiles,” she wrote. “This raises serious concerns that the Chinese Communist Party could exploit Wang’s position to access sensitive or even classified national security information.”

🚨A defense contractor producing critical parts for American fighter jets, helicopters, and missile systems has seriously concerning ties to the Chinese Communist Party.



This is a grave national security threat, and I am working with the Pentagon to get answers.👇 pic.twitter.com/5CEu2koz01 — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 18, 2025

The CCP’s insidious intel/influence initiative the United Front Work Department (UFWD) includes more than one organization of which Wang is a member, DCNF explained. UFWD is a vast network used by the CCP to influence other countries’ opinions of the CCP and to gain access to foreign institutions and technology. The DOD shouldn’t be making any contract with a company owned by a UFWD operative.

“Wang served as a ‘director’ of the Chinese Overseas Friendship Association (COFA), a key UFWD organ,” Ernst accused. “Wang attended multiple COFA events, including a conference where he applauded Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. He is reportedly an ‘overseas committee member’ and ‘executive deputy chairman’ of another United Front organ, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.”

In addition to manufacturing parts for U.S. combat aircraft, S&L has also won Pentagon contracts to produce weapon systems for “small arms, ordnance and ordnance accessories manufacturing” as well as guided missile launchers, the DCNF reported. Ernst’s letter also asks the DOD about whether or not it takes “proactive steps to vet the foreign ownership, control, or influence of contractors and subcontractors,” or if the Pentagon relies on “self-reporting by contractors and sub-contractors.”

A former Air Force intel analyst told DCNF that the Pentagon often relies on self-disclosure, which obviously is a terrible way of vetting potential foreign enemy plants.

While S&L denied Wang’s UFWD ties, the CEO’s attorney did admit to the legitimacy of photos showing Wang at CCP functions with high ranking officials, including CCP dictator Xi Jinping, according to DCNF.

Despite S&L’s denial, Ernst reportedly has the evidence to show that Wang is a CCP asset. The senator called the DOD-S&L contracts “an alarming case of a suspected Chinese proxy infiltrating our defense supply chain, posing a severe national security risk.”

She emphatically insisted, “The Chinese Communist Party infiltrating our military’s supply chains is a grave national security threat. We need a full audit at the Pentagon to ensure not a single defense dollar goes to enriching a foreign adversary. There is no greater waste in Washington than spending money to boost the military capabilities of those who wish to do harm to the United States.” Amen to that.

