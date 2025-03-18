WATCH: Dolphins Greet Astronauts at Splashdown!

Paula Bolyard | 8:19 PM on March 18, 2025
(Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)

It was a picture-perfect splashdown as American astronauts Suni Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore finally arrived home after spending 286 days in space. They were accompanied by two SpaceX Dragon crew members who assisted in the rescue. 

And not only was the weather perfect in the Gulf of America off the coast of Florida today, but the astronauts on Crew-9 were greeted by a curious pod of dolphins! 

The recovery crew was all business, focused on retrieving the astronauts from the vessel, but they no doubt were tickled pink to see the playful mammals near their boat. 

        [UPDATES] Stranded Astronauts Return to Earth

The astronauts are currently going through the standard medical evaluations, but they all looked happy and healthy when the door to the space capsule opened. 

In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham this evening, President Trump lamented that former President Biden had left the astronauts in space for so long. 

"Biden left them up. He abandoned them," he said. "Now they're coming back." 

Meeting Trump (and hopefully Elon Musk) in the Oval Office will be exciting for the astronauts.  But first, they're no doubt going to want to spend some hard-earned quality time with their families. 

