'Feeding Our Future' Trial Exposing $250 Million in COVID Aid Fraud

In January 2022, the FBI raided several of the 229 "Feeding Our Future" meal locations across Minnesota, bringing the "charity" to an ignominious end. The organization not only supplied meals to kids but also acted as a clearinghouse for dozens of other non-profit groups that also supplied food to children, many of which were implicated in the scam.

That fall, 70 members of the organization were charged with various counts of fraud totaling more than $250 million over the course of the pandemic. It's the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme that the Department of Justice has brought to trial to date.

In the Spring of 2024, when a group of seven defendants was put on trial in the first phase of prosecutions, information came to light that an attempt was made to bribe a member of the jury for $120,000. One of the defendants, acquitted of fraud was eventually charged and convicted of trying to bribe a juror.

Now, a trial is underway involving the ringleader of this massive fraud scheme. Aimee Block and one of her closest employees, Salim Said. His restaurant, Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, is the biggest moneymaker of the 299 meal sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future.

Mineapolis Star-Tribune:

Prosecutors described Said as a career criminal who has been breaking the law since 2011, when he was convicted of a felony in Indiana. They reminded jurors that bank records showed his restaurant spent hardly any money on food, drawing a sharp protest from Said, who claimed — without evidence — that his restaurant spent at least $2 million with Sysco, a major food supplier. Said’s claim drew an outraged protest from lead prosecutor Joe Thompson, who noted that Safari’s bank records do not reflect any large payments to Sysco and that Said’s attorneys should present any evidence supporting the claim to the jury. “Don’t lie to this jury,” said Thompson, prompting U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel to halt the proceedings for the day.

Lead prosecutor Joe Thompson sounded incredulous at the brazenness of the fraud.

“Your company went from making a half million dollars a year in revenue to $16 million in the next 18 months, is that right?” Said agreed.

“This program made you and your partners rich, correct? Thompson asked.

“Yes, you could say that,” Said replied.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) tried several times to shut down the gravy train for Aimee Block and Said. The MDE knew of issues with Feeding Our Future but still gave the organization substantial grants after Feeding Our Future threatened legal action against the state.

The MDE actually cut off Feeding Our Future, denying ongoing grant applications. A kindly federal judge told the MDE to keep shoveling the cash their way.

Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

According to testimony from FBI accountants, Bock received $1.9 million in the scheme, including the money she funneled to former boyfriend, Malcolm Watson. Prosecutors also presented evidence indicating Bock lied to state officials to keep the fraud rolling in late 2021. Said and the organizations he created collectively received more than $44 million in federal funds and an FBI accountant testified Said personally earned $5.9 million. A secret FBI camera revealed that no one showed up on days in which thousands of children supposedly received meals.

By this month, out of 70 suspects indicted in the fraud, 37 had pled guilty, and five had been found guilty at trial. Twenty-eight others are awaiting trial.

It's safe to say we'll never see any of that money returned.

