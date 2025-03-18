Trump Declares Putin Phone Call a Yuge Success

President Donald Trump, ever enthusiastic, declared his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin a success and predicted an end to the devastating war between Russia and Ukraine.

After several years of war with a more powerful and more populated opponent, Ukraine desperately needs a cessation of hostilities, especially for the soldiers who have managed to survive this long. Trump insisted that if he had been in office instead of Joe Biden, Putin would never have dared to invade Ukraine. He swore that he would end the war if he took office again. Despite numerous difficulties with the leaders of the two hostile countries, including a Trump clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that caused the latter to be booted from the White House, Trump is again optimistic about the war ending within the foreseeable future.

Trump announced on Truth Social Tuesday, “My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine.”

As always, Trump referred to his predecessor Biden's weak foreign policy. “This War would have never started if I were President!” he stated. “Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!”

The White House issued a summary of the call, which declared, “The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.” The White House press release insisted, “This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts.” Putin and Trump also discussed a proposed maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and permanent peace.

Significantly, the White House claims to have extracted an agreement from Putin that Iran should not be permitted to destroy Israel, which would mark a change from Russia’s recent friendly collaboration and deals with terror-sponsoring Iran. Russia and Iran are both part of the anti-USA BRICS coalition, but the new White House statement said:

The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel.

If Trump is right about Putin and Zelensky finally agreeing to move toward peace, and if Russia is actually willing to distance itself from Iran, this would be a major win for the Trump administration.

