The Morning Briefing: A Whole Lotta MAGA Goin' On

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Tadylwyynd likes to throw people off by yelling "Cashews are a hate crime!" in various languages.

One thing many of us learn as we get older is that modifying expectations is generally the wisest option in any situation. Every once in a while, however, a situation arises that makes it impossible to avoid being filled with excitement and anticipation.

Inauguration Day 2025 was such a day for me and a good number of the people I know. Not only did the inauguration of President Donald Trump live up to my high expectations, it greatly exceeded them. I woke up yesterday filled with kid-on-Christmas-morning energy, as I suspect many of you did. Never mind that I didn't sleep well, the nation was finally going to be rid of them.

More importantly, we were going to get a real president again.

Because everyone associated with the Biden administration is criminal and evil, the commies who have been running his brain for the last four years had to give the finger to America one last time by pardoning some of the most execrable human beings in the country's history. Biden may have kept the likes of Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney from being investigated and prosecuted by Trump's Department of Justice, but he permanently tainted their proclamations of innocence.

One of the recipients of the pardons — California Senator Adam Schiff — is on record as saying that innocent people don't need preemptive pardons, which Matt wrote about here. For the record, this is the first time I've ever agreed with Schiff.

Trump wasted little time getting in on the pardon game himself, but he issued them to people who deserved to be pardoned, as Catherine wrote:

After four years of one of the most shameful and partisan political persecutions in American history, Donald Trump has pardoned approximately 1,500 Jan. 6 prisoners and at least one pro-lifer, finally serving justice to the hostages of the Biden-Harris administration.

The inauguration ceremony itself was spectacular. It was the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985 that the ceremony was held indoors in the Capitol Rotunda (side note — I was wearing a "Reagan-Bush '84" shirt all day). There were statues of Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln overlooking the event, which I thought added a bit of magic to the proceedings, especially when the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club sang "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." The first two great Republican presidents framing the current great Republican president made for some memorable staging.

Trump's speech was focused and serious. He stuck to the script, reciting all of the wrongs of the Biden years that he was going to put right. Many people were commenting on the fact that Joe Biden had to sit there and take it. Honestly, Biden looked like he dozed off more than once.

During the speech, I told the people who had joined us on our live blog that the mainstream media reviews were going to say that the speech was "dark." My Twitchy colleague Brett T. has a few examples of the leftist talking heads saying just that. I also told our readers that these reviews and talking points were all pre-written on November 6, 2024. The Dems and their media mouthpieces are one-note and predictable.

President Trump (man, it's fun typing that again) got back to his old extemporaneous self every time he spoke later in the day. His energy was amazing.

Capping off a long day (our live blog ran almost 12 hours), President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance finally got to the inaugural balls. Melania and Usha were elegant knockouts. Sarah has a lot more on that in this post.

These are just some of my thoughts on a thoroughly wonderful day. My colleagues have a lot more about what was said in the speeches. Our new/old president made a lot of promises. The fun thing about him is that, since he's not a career politician, we can expect him to keep them.

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

I just got back from Donald Trump's inauguration.



If it's any indication of what Trump's second term will look like, it'll be great for his billionaire donors and giant corporations, and pain and costs for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/EFkhrIGc7l — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 20, 2025

Carrie Underwood handled the technical difficulties brilliantly.