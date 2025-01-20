Not With a Whine but a Whimper: On Cue, Leftist Show Up With Guillotine

Well, let us all heave a sigh of relief. As I write this, President Trump is signing the official documents that allow him to go to work. I know it is tempting to say that the long national nightmare is over, and to be honest, I felt a weight come off my shoulders as I watched Biden's plane take off. I am sure Marine One made a stop at Ben & Jerry's for a pint of "Presidential Has-Been."

In the early morning hours, I watched as Kamala Harris stood outside the White House, posing for pictures with JD Vance. She looked for all the world like a hyena that had been chased off the carcass of a dead zebra by a pride of lions. But that is all in the past. As Shakespeare once said, “Stand not upon the order of your going / But go at once.”

It has, thus far, been a great day, and as Paula said earlier today, it is morning in America. Of course, not everyone is thrilled with the events of the day. Someone apparently found an ancient book of infernal spells and resurrected the eldritch demons of the Left to moan and screech in the streets of D.C.:

A guillotine has arrived at the anti-Trump protest in DC pic.twitter.com/WothLWKfNF — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) January 20, 2025

Well, that is just sad. The usual suspects, with a guillotine that looks like a failed shop class project and some hastily-lettered signs, one of which shows the current state of American education with, "Come get sum." See what a Columbia degree will get you?

Showing their usual grit, determination, and commitment, it would appear that leftist ideologues decided to spend the day rooting around their ashtrays, trying to find the butt-end of a joint and thumbing through Tinder. The National Pulse noted that the frigid temps may have kept the agents of chaos indoors today. Our sister site Red State reported over the weekend that the onslaught of mutants was not the massive assault that was anticipated.

It may be that as the '60s holdovers who have fired the fever dreams of the p***y hat brigades and pronoun people go the way of the Dodo and the stegosaurus, the movement may lose some momentum. After all, icy temps were enough to keep most of them from throwing their tantrums in D.C. today.

But I wouldn't count on it. Depending on your age, you may remember a time during the Regan administration when we thought the madness was over. As it turned out, the agents of chaos were merely biding their time and planting seeds to ensure that the People's Revolution would rise again. But for the grace of God, they might still be in charge of the government and would have begun the process of cementing their hellscape into place today.

That said, don't think they aren't regrouping, even as we speak. The display you see above is comically pathetic, but the architects who inspired those few true believers are still around and are not throwing in the towel by a long shot.

Yes, Trump is already jumping into the fray. Illegal immigrants got a wake-up call this afternoon when the CBP One app went offline. But as a former Leftist and child of '60s liberals, I can tell you that the radical Left isn't going anywhere. Even so, while this is Trump's day, it is your time.

It is your time to run for school board.

It is your time to run for your city council or county commission.

It is your time to run for the state legislature.

It is your time to become a member of your local library board.

It is your time to speak out.

Back in September of 2022, I wrote a piece called "American Stasi," which took aim at a DOJ that was well on its way to becoming the personal enforcement team of the Biden administration. For the next two years, I would reflect on the wisdom of that and even had a few conversations with my wife about what to do if a cadre of smiling agents showed up at our door wanting to "come in and talk."

Guys like Ben Shapiro and Glenn Beck have a cadre of lawyers they could have called if they ran afoul of the government. You and I would have been on our own. When the election was called for Trump, I remember sinking back into my chair and shaking a little. People were no longer going to be prosecuted for speaking their minds.

You have four years, maybe eight, but at least four, to ensure that the kind of naked avarice, unbridled hate, and unprincipled ambition that held sway over the nation for the last four years does not have the chance to raise its filthy head again. And you can do it without the threat of being sanctioned. Make the most of this time.

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go" (Joshua 1:9).