seconds ago Robert Spencer
The feed here skipped just as he said "colorblind and merit-based," so it came out as "colorblind and based." Oh yes.

1 min ago Athena Thorne
Standing ovation in the room I'm in at end to vaccine mandates.

1 min ago Victoria Taft
1 min ago Robert Spencer
No more totalitarian pushing of the left's gender madness and race resentment!

1 min ago Athena Thorne
Low and order … colorblind and merit-based … two genders! … NO! … STOP!!! I can't take all this winning!!!!

2 mins ago Stephen Green
It's (D)ifferent when they do it. 

2 mins ago Robert Spencer
"Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents"

2 mins ago Chris Queen
“We are going to bring law and order back to our cities.” 

2 mins ago Sarah Anderson
I'm already fighting a migraine today. Let's not make it worse.  😫

4 mins ago Robert Spencer

This is such a magnificent, inspiring speech, and just imagine for a moment the pious, patronizing and insincere bloviating we would have been getting from Kamala now.

2 mins ago Robert Spencer
He is ending "illegal and unconstitutional efforts to restrict free expression" -- yes!!!!

3 mins ago Charlie Martin
3 mins ago Victoria Taft
"Bring Back Free Speech to America." — Trump 47

3 mins ago Paula Bolyard
And... right into DOGE. Hopefully that'll help soften the blow. 

4 mins ago Paula Bolyard

I wish they'd show Elon Musk's face when Trump announced he will revoke the electric car mandate. 

3 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
OK, I need a patented humorous Trump tangent soon.

3 mins ago Athena Thorne
As a writer, I can't express strongly enough how much the vow to restore Free Speech to America means.

4 mins ago Victoria Taft
Joe was able to keep his legacy out of prison. I'll bet he's good with that. I mean, to the extent President Non Compos Mentis is aware of what he's been signing. 

6 mins ago Matt Margolis

Joe Biden wanted a legacy, and he is now watching Trump promise to render the last four years moot.

4 mins ago Athena Thorne
"Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tax other countries to enrich our citizens."

4 mins ago Robert Spencer
4 mins ago Stephen Green
It's a great t-shirt. But it should only be made in a baby doll cut and sold to women. 

5 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

I want a "Drill, Baby, Drill!" t-shirt. 

4 mins ago Paula Bolyard
4 mins ago Victoria Taft
"You'll be able to buy the car of your choice" Trump 47 

5 mins ago Victoria Taft
Revoking the Green New Deal. Huzzah.

5 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
6 mins ago Stephen Green
I've been using the intro "THERE'S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN" often at Instapundit but Trump isn't kidding around here. He's coming out with six-shooters, a longrifle, freakin' howitzers, a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, and a badge that says MAGA on it.
6 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Kamala’s face 😂

6 mins ago Matt Margolis
Joe Biden wanted a legacy, and he is now watching Trump promise to render the last four years moot.

6 mins ago Robert Spencer
The Alien Act of 1798! John Adams got a lot of heat for that!

6 mins ago Catherine Salgado
DRILL BABY DRILL

6 mins ago Paula Bolyard
I thought maybe Fetterman would ditch the shorts and hoodie before he entered the rotunda. Nope. 

7 mins ago Victoria Taft
Cartels will be listed as "foreign terrorist organization"

Invoking 1798 law to eliminate foreign gangs. 

No higher responsibility than to protect our country. 

