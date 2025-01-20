Trump Makes An Epic Move Against the Department of Justice

In an epic move, President Donald Trump has turned the tables on the Department of Justice (DOJ) for its abuses after Trump left office in 2021. In an executive order signed Monday evening, Trump has directed his own government to investigate the agency for its misconduct in the aftermath of the January 6th events.

Through this new executive order, Trump aims to address the weaponization of the federal government under the Biden-Harris administration to target political opponents and suppress constitutionally protected activities.

“The American people have witnessed the previous administration engage in a systematic campaign against its perceived political opponents, weaponizing the legal force of numerous Federal law enforcement agencies and the Intelligence Community against those perceived political opponents in the form of investigations, prosecutions, civil enforcement actions, and other related actions,” the executive order reads.

“These actions appear oriented more toward inflicting political pain than toward pursuing actual justice or legitimate governmental objectives," the order continued. "Many of these activities appear to be inconsistent with the Constitution and/or the laws of the United States, including those activities directed at parents protesting at school board meetings, Americans who spoke out against the previous administration’s actions, and other Americans who were simply exercising constitutionally protected rights.”

The order continued:

The prior administration and allies throughout the country engaged in an unprecedented, third-world weaponization of prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process. It targeted individuals who voiced opposition to the prior administration’s policies with numerous Federal investigations and politically motivated funding revocations, which cost Americans access to needed services. The Department of Justice even jailed an individual for posting a political meme. And while the Department of Justice has ruthlessly prosecuted more than 1,500 individuals associated with January 6, and simultaneously dropped nearly all cases against BLM rioters.

The order establishes a framework to review and correct the weaponization of government powers during the Biden-Harris administration.

Under this executive order, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is also tasked with reviewing the activities of the intelligence community over the past four years. This review will identify any actions that contradict the goals of the executive order. The DNI, in consultation with relevant agencies, must prepare a report for the president with recommendations for corrective actions to align the intelligence community’s conduct with the order’s objectives.

In addition to these reviews, the order enforces document-retention policies within federal agencies. Any violations will be referred to the attorney general for further action. The order shows just how serious Trump is when it comes to holding accountable those who weaponized the government in the Biden-Harris administration.